LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: INDIANAPOLIS RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

INDIANAPOLIS PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Brickyard 400

DATE: July 26, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 22 of 36

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway | 2.5-Mile Oval

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT INDY: John Hunter Nemechek has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and earned his best finish of 12th in last year’s July race. In his two starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Nemechek earned a highest finish of 25th in 2018.

T-MACK AT INDIANAPOLIS: Sunday’s race will be Crew Chief Travis Mack’s third NASCAR Cup Series race at the Brickyard. His first outing was in 2024 with AJ Allmendinger. Mack returned to Indianapolis in 2025 with Nemechek, where the pair finished 12th. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Mack has two starts with Michael Annett, where he finished 31st in 2018 and 12th in 2019.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“We’ve had a lot of speed at Indy in the past. Last year, we unloaded well and were really fast in practice, and the year before we ran up front and led a decent amount of laps. This is a race we’ve had circled, especially after how we ran in Pocono. I’m excited to go back to such an iconic track and come home with a solid result.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We tested in Indy earlier this year and we were really fast at the test. We were really good last year, we were fastest in practice and then were going for the pole and touched the wall and had to start last but we still had a really good race. We have the potential to have a lot of speed in Indy if we can execute the weekend.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 ZIPLOC/DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES INDIANAPOLIS STATS: Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will mark Jones’ seventh NASCAR Cup Series start at the iconic, 2.5-mile oval. In his five prior starts, Jones has earned a best finish of second after starting 13th in September 2018. He finished just .904 of a second behind Brad Keselowski. He has an additional three starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Indianapolis where he earned a best finish of 22nd in July 2016. In his three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts though, he never started worse than third.

ZIPLOC TAKEOVER: This weekend at Indianapolis, Ziploc will adorn the hood of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in conjunction with Dollar Tree. In addition to the special paint scheme for the Brickyard 400, the collaboration will also showcase social videos on LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s platforms. Ziploc previously rode along with Jones in last year’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway where Jones finished 16th.

ALEXANDER AT INDY: The Brickyard 400 will mark crew chief Justin Alexander’s eighth NASCAR Cup Series start on top of the box at Indianapolis. In his career he’s earned one top-10 with his best finish of 10th with Paul Menard in July 2016.

ERIK JONES QUOTE:

“I think we’re all looking forward to Indianapolis after last year with the speed that we had in both of the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB cars. Honestly, it looked like we had a shot to win there until the unfortunate incident with the loose wheel. Looking forward to getting back to a track that really suits our cars right now. Hopefully, we have a really strong day to help us get points to put us closer to the cutline. Ultimately, we want a shot to win. Indy is just a neat track to go to. I’ve always enjoyed racing there, and it’s been great to get back on the oval there the last couple of years. It’s just been a blast. I’m excited to get up there and see what we can do.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE:

“Indianapolis is a track where you can pull a lot of similarities from Pocono. The track is a bigger, 2-mile oval with a lot of straightaway time. As usual, qualifying and having speed will be important at Indy. The No. 43 team has speed here last year but fell into some bad luck that ruined their day. We’re hoping to bring another fast No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE and leave the bad luck behind us this year. Indy is a really cool track with a lot of tradition, so it’s always fun to come here. Just seeing those cars come down the front straightaway with grandstands on both sides, there’s nothing like it. Hopefully, we’ll be competing for a win at the end of the race.”

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ KISSES THE BRICKS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson knows what it’s like to kiss the yard of bricks at the Crown Jewel race of the Brickyard 400. Johnson has a total of 19 Cup Series starts at the 2.5-mile oval resulting in four victories, six top-fives, and seven top-10s with 306 laps led. He earned his first win at Indianapolis in August 2006 where he bested LEGACY MC competition advisor and runner-up Kenseth as the race ended under caution. He followed that up with back-to-back victories in July 2008 with a .332 of a second margin of victory over Carl Edwards and July 2009 with a .400 second margin of victory over Mark Martin. His final victory at Indianapolis came in July 2012 where he started sixth and bested runner-up Kyle Busch by 4.758 seconds after leading 99 laps.

JJ IN INDYCAR AT INDY: Johnson has not only experienced the iconic Brickyard in the NASCAR Cup Series, but also in the INDYCAR Series for the Indianapolis 500 which is raced on the same weekend as the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He qualified on the fourth row for the May 2022 Indianapolis 500 where he ended up earning a 28th-place finish after contact on lap 193 ended his day early. Johnson did return to Indianapolis in 2024 and 2025 for their broadcast though. In 2024, he contributed to NBC’s pre-race and race coverage of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Last year, he flew up to Indianapolis to participate in Tom Brady’s Fastest Seat in Sports – aka the G.O.A.T. driver where Johnson and Brady led the field to green in a two-seat INDYCAR. This year, Johnson flew up to Indianapolis once again to not only driver Indianapolis Colts Receiver Alec Pierce around in the Fastest Seat in Sports, but also cheer on Arrow McLaren as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Technical Director Brian Campe and pit crew members Jake Holmes and Josh Leslie joined the team for the iconic race. Learn more about their experience HERE.

KENSETH AT INDY: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth has a total of 20 Cup Series starts at Indianapolis in his career. He earned a total of 10 top-fives and 13 top-10s while leading 77 laps. Besides his second-place finish behind Johnson in August 2006, he earned the runner-up spot in three other Brickyard 400 races. In August 2003, Kenseth finished 2.758 seconds behind Kevin Harvick. He finished second again in the July 2016 race 2.126 seconds behind Kyle Busch. Finally in July 2020, he finished .743 seconds behind Harvick once again.

CLUB APPEARANCES:

John Hunter Nemechek will stop by the trackside merchandise trailer in the fan zone on Saturday, July 25 at 11:15 a.m. local time for an autograph session.

Erik Jones will be visiting the trackside merchandise hauler for an autograph session in the fan zone on Saturday, July 25 at 11:45 a.m. local time.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. EDT on TNT Sports, MAX, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.