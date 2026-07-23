RCR Race Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has a long and storied history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 78 combined starts on the track’s oval configuration dating back to NASCAR’s debut at the historic facility in 1994, RCR has earned three Brickyard 400 wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1995), Kevin Harvick (2003), and Paul Menard (2011). The team also won on the track’s road course configuration with Tyler Reddick (2022). RCR has earned three pole positions at the Indiana track with Harvick (2003, oval), Jeff Burton (2006, oval) and Reddick (2022, road course). The Welcome, N.C. organization has racked up a total of 12 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes in the Brickyard 400.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… In 31 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, RCR has one victory, nine top-five and 22 top-10 finishes, notably earning a win at the historic track with Ty Dillon in 2014.

Cultivating the Next Generation… As part of a continuing focus on cultivating and developing the next generation of talent within motorsports, RCR and ECR participated in a Work-Based Learning (WBL) Internship Showcase at Forsyth Technical Community College this past week. The event, which was part of the school’s Race Car Technology Program (RCT), featured long-time RCR and ECR employees Matthew Wiles, Royce McGee and Jay Born, who helped highlight career paths in engine research and development, competition operations and fabrication. RCR Enterprises has been a long-time supporter of Forsyth’s RCT program.

Tickets to the 2026 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand On Sale Now… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams League owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin, with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager, kicked off their 2026 season earlier this month in Fort Collins, Colorado splitting the first two games of the season (1-1). The Carolina Cowboys return to competition in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma July 31-August 2. The Cowboys boast a talented roster with new additions including 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year and 2025 Challenger Series Champion Keyshawn Whitehorse, and standout Brazilians Elizmar Jeremias and Thiago Salgado to defend their PBR Teams Championship. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2026 “Cowboy Days” home stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, July 25, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s practice session at 12 p.m. ET and Saturday’s qualifying session at 12:30 p.m. ET will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on TNT Sports… The Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 26, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s practice session at 1 p.m. ET and Saturday’s qualifying session at 1:30 p.m. ET will be broadcast live on truTV and Max. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

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Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… In 10 previous appearances at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has two top-10 finishes, including a best finish of ninth in 2016. The 36-year-old has made four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track, earning a best finish of fifth in 2012.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE, an AstraZeneca product, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dillon’s brother, fellow NASCAR Cup Series competitor Ty Dillon, will also run a BREZTRI livery at Indianapolis this weekend. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about the Dillons and their family’s personal connection to the brand at BREZTRI.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Meet Dillon… On Sunday, July 26 at 10:45 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet Dillon and purchase new No. 3 gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What is it like racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a Crown Jewel Race for our sport. It’s a big, flat track. When you walk across the bricks, it’s special. I’m so glad that we’re racing on the oval. It’s just such a prestigious race. Everyone wants to win it, and everyone knows how hard it is to win there. We’re heading into the race weekend with some momentum, and anxious to prove ourselves after having a stretch of less-than-stellar finishes during the early part of this summer. The entire BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) team is heading into the weekend with confidence after having a strong Chevy at North Wilkesboro Speedway this past weekend.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 FICO Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Although Sunday’s Brickyard 400 will mark Austin Hill’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Winston, Georgia native heads into the race with experience at the track in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Hill has acquired two top-10 finishes in three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts on the historic Indiana oval.

About FICO… FICO powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Meet Hill… On Sunday, July 26 at 10:05 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Shortly afterwards at 10:30 a.m. Local Time, the 32-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance at the IndyComms Stage in the Fan Zone for a question-and-answer session. Stop by to meet Hill before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Describe the four corners of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“All four corners are different, but from my view when working to make the car better, I gauge off of Turns 1 and 3 being a connected corner and Turns 2 and 4 being a connected corner. Out of the four corners, Turn 2 is probably the hardest because when you turn into the corner, because the banking is opposite of what Turn 4 is. You go over a crest and if you turn in too late, you will miss the bottom. Turns 2 and 4 are the most important corners though. You still want Turns 1 and 3 to be good to setup for Turns 2 and 4, but if you can’t get off Turns 2 and 4 with a lot of pace, you will get ate up all day. Track position will be important, so qualifying will need to be a focus for our FICO Chevrolet team.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. One year ago, the Menlo Park, California native qualified in the top-five and ran in the top-10 for the majority of the race, scoring points in both Stages 1 and 2, before earning a career-best finish of ninth. Love finished 13th in his debut at the track in 2024.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 11th is tied for second-best among full-time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Get to the Points… Love remains second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 240 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 33 points ahead of third-place Sheldon Creed.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Everyday Champion… You don’t have to wear a cape to be a hero. Sometimes, all it takes is a willingness to step forward, a commitment to others, and the determination to make a difference—day after day, year after year. That’s the spirit behind Whelen Engineering’s Everyday Champion program, which is now accepting nominations for 2026. Created to honor first responders and everyday citizens who rise to the occasion when it matters most, the program celebrates the quiet strength, compassion, and leadership that define true heroism. Each year, the Everyday Champion program recognizes those who go above and beyond - whether through a single act of heroism or a continued commitment to serving others. Past honorees have included law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedicine teams, and civilians whose actions made a life-saving difference.

Nominations are open from May 1 through August 14, 2026. Individuals can nominate a deserving hero by visiting whelen.com/everydaychampion and completing a brief submission form outlining their story. The selected 2026 Everyday Champion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be honored during a special ceremony and inducted into the Whelen Hall of Champions. In addition, a generous donation will be made in their name to the charity of their choice.

Meet Love… On Saturday, July 25 at 1:20 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

How do you feel heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend?

“I think Indy will be interesting. It’s going to be a little bit different than last year only because the tire is a little bit different this year and I think it’s going to have a little bit less grip. In 2024, our car was very trimmed out, which was not the play, and then last year we went there and almost had the pole and I thought we were close there. I thought all day we were pretty close on balance, and we had a car capable of being up front. Unfortunately, we had some problems on pit road that kind of lost us some track position. I think our whole pit road, between driver and crew, is doing a good job this year and we’re in a good spot, good place right now. We’ll make a couple of adjustments from last year to this year’s car setup wise and then go from there. I think that we’ll unload pretty close and have a good shot at it.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Patriot Mobile Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made three career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, earning two top-10 results (ninth in 2019, sixth in 2024).

Get to the Points… Hill sits seventh in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 16-time Series winner is 307 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 30 points behind eighth-place Sammy Smith.

About Patriot Mobile… Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at PatriotMobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

Will there be any similarities between the two series this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Same as most places, I don’t think much is going to corollate from the O’Reilly car to the Cup car. Throttle time will definitely be different between the two cars. I feel like we will draft more in the O’Reilly car, but there could be some of it in the Cup car as well. We will need to have a superspeedway mindset behind the wheel, but handling comes into play quite a bit with the amount of throttle time. If your car is off, it’s probably going to be a long day. With the simulator time that I’ve done, you’re going to need your car turning really well and be on the free side to be fast. You’re not going to want to be tight. I don’t see being on the tight side benefitting you in any way.”

What value does having an open 50-minute practice session provide teams?

“Having an open 50-minute practice session allows us to go to with one package that we think will be the best. But if it doesn’t work, we have the option to pull out a Plan B and change the package if we have to. That opens up the playbook on trying different things.”