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Front Row Motorsports: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

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Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 200
Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
Event: Race 16 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (0.686-miles)
Length of Race: 200 laps over one hour, 42 minutes, eight seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 1st / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)
Layne Riggs (Started 2nd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)
Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 1st ﻿/ Race Result: 1st

“I just feel like we’ve finally perfected every part that we need,” said Riggs. “I’m super confident coming to every single racetrack. I know exactly what it takes to go fast. That’s three poles now. I’ve got the win tonight. It was just an amazing truck and it’s just fine-tuning the little things, going to these tracks for the second, third, fourth time and seeing them and knowing exactly what it takes to win at these places after getting my teeth kicked in at some other ones. I’m super proud of everybody. Man, what a truck. Thank you to all of our partners – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, BKB 57 in London tomorrow night. Everybody tune in on Vice TV. It’s going to be a brawl as you see on the quarterpanel. Ford Racing, all of your help. They give us the tools to go fast. These guys make my job easy and I think we’re just going to keep carrying on that momentum. It’s a statement win. I think we’re the ones to beat, for sure.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 3rd / Stage Two: 3rd / Race Result: 4th

“We wanted to go out before the Chase starts and try to collect as many wins and stage points as possible to have good momentum going into the Chase,” said Smith. “Nevertheless, a top five finish today. The truck wasn’t ever really where I wanted it to be. The few times that I did contend for the lead with Layne, I just couldn’t contend with the 34 truck tonight. That truck was very similar to what I experienced last week, so I understand what it feels like to be on the receiving end now. Congrats to the 34 crew. I’m happy for them and proud of them and all of Front Row Motorsports. That’s back-to-back wins, two weeks in a row, and that’s really cool for the organization. I think we’ve got a little bit of a break now, which I’m not really looking forward to that, but I’m looking forward to the next few races coming up.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Indianapolis Raceway Park
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