2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Indianapolis Raceway Park

NCTS RACE RECAP: LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

Event: TSport 200 (200 laps / 137.2 miles)

Round: 16 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Date & Time: Friday, July 24 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 10th | Stage 1: 11th | Stage 2: 11th

Finish: 11th | Driver Points: 13th | Owner Points: 19th

Read Andrés’ Bio

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Acceptance Insurance team put together a solid outing in Indianapolis. Pérez de Lara qualified the highest out of his Niece Motorsports teammates with his fourth top-10 start of the season, and just barely missed out on extra points by finishing 11th in stage one and two. The No. 44 Silverado was in position to capture a top-10 finish, but got tangled up with a lapped truck with less than five laps to go. Pérez de Lara crossed the finish line in 11th-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I had a really fun night here in IRP. I think our truck was really, really fast, so it was a solid day overall. I wish we could have kept our top-10, but we just got caught up in a mess with a lapped truck at the end which really killed our chances at getting it. It’s very frustrating to lose it there in the last couple laps after such a strong and solid day, but we’ll take the positives out of tonight. It’s good to run like that on a short track, and we’ve got two more ahead of us, so hopefully we can keep it up.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 42 Operator Standard Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Parker Eatmon | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 14th | Stage 1: 10th | Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 12th | Driver Points: 33rd | Owner Points: 24th

Read Parker’s Bio

Key Takeaway: Parker Eatmon and the Operator Standard team ran well all night long at IRP. Eatmon started the 200-lap race in 14th and drove inside the top-10 at the end of the first stage. The No. 42 team held serve after stalling on pit road on the first stop of the night, but stayed in the hunt through stage two. Keeping his cool, Eatmon remained on the lead lap all race long. He earned his career-best finish of 12th-place in just his third NCTS start.

Parker Eatmon’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m pretty happy with the way our night went at IRP. We weren’t too good on the short run, but our long run truck was really good. I knew that we would be solid after practice, and I just can’t thank Landon Polinski enough for working on it and giving me a good Operator Standard Silverado all night. There were a bunch of different lanes we could run out there. I was predominantly running the top, and it was a lot of fun. Overall, it was a good night, and we will keep building on this for the next ones to come.”

About Operator Standard: Operator Standard is the first daily operating system for your life. A full-life execution system that builds discipline, identity, and consistency through pressure, structure, accountability, and community. Not a habit tracker, not a mastermind, not a coaching group, not a motivation app. It’s a daily operating system, powered by ARCANE, the AI brain inside the app, designed to turn you into someone who follows through every single day. Nothing on the market works like this. Join 15,000+ Operators who use The Operator Standard to execute, win the day, and become someone they actually respect.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Landen Lewis | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 20th | Stage 1: 15th | Stage 2: 15th

Finish: 35th | Driver Points: 24th | Owner Points: 8th

Read Landen’s Bio

Key Takeaway: Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team had a tough night in Indianapolis. Lewis started the race in 20th-place, but passed a handful of trucks in the first stage. Despite losing a lap, the No. 45 team made significant progress with the handling after making adjustments in stage two. Lewis was fighting for the free pass in the final stage when two trucks made contact directly in front of him. With nowhere to escape, Lewis got collected in a hard crash. He was credited with a 35th-place finish with an early exit.

Landen Lewis’ Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Landen, you told me you were in the wrong spot at the wrong time. What positives can you take from tonight?

“Oh, just a lot of positives for sure. We made the truck way better from stage one to stage two, and I think we were running like the sixth-place lap times which I thought was great. We drove up to ninth without being scored ninth, so I’m just proud of the group effort we had. Our J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet was really fast tonight. We made it better all night long. I guess we got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. I definitely don’t like to be standing here, but it is what it is and you have those moments throughout racing. It’s just how you come back from them.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).