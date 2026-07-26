RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon Pilots the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet to a 29th-Place Result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 29th

Start: 20th

Points: 28th

“Frustrating day for the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We struggled with grip throughout the race. Our Chevy didn’t really come to life until halfway through the run, and the front would wake up. You could see the difference, and when the switch would flip, we were one of the best cars on track, especially the last six laps of the race. We’ll make notes and regroup once we get home. I’m looking forward to the off week and then getting back at it in Iowa.” -Austin Dillon

Austin Hill and the No. 33 FICO Chevrolet Team Face Adversity on Challenging Afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 33rd

Start: 32nd

Points: 30th

“Long day for our FICO Chevrolet team. On the initial start, our car fired off tight but the guys kept working on it. The front tires took a while to come in. It was really slick on top of the track in all four corners. If I missed the mark by half a tire width, the front end would just slide. Then towards the end, we got pushed into that wreck from behind. Nothing we could do. Clay (Alexander, car chief) and the guys worked extremely hard to try and get us back out, but we ran out of laps. Tough ending but we will take a much needed off week before finishing the season strong.” -Austin Hill