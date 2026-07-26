Rick Ware Racing: Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis

RICK WARE RACING

Brickyard 400

Date: July 26, 2026

Event: Brickyard 400 (Round 22 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile rectangular oval)

Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (50 laps/50 laps/60 laps)

Race Winner: Corey Heim of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 183 points)

Race Notes:

● Corey Heim won the Brickyard 400 to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Indianapolis. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was .287 of a second.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 27 laps.

● All but eight of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after Indianapolis with an 84-point advantage over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Sound Bites:

“It was just a long, hard day. We kept making the car better, but we fired off so bad and so out of control that we had to spend the majority of the race working on it, making it better, and by the time we got it better, we didn’t have a car that had a good aero balance in traffic. So, a frustrating day.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Sky Fund Aviation Chevrolet

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series takes a rare weekend off before returning to action on Sunday, Aug. 9, for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.