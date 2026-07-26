NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Rick Ware Racing: Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
Brickyard 400
Date: July 26, 2026
Event: Brickyard 400 (Round 22 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile rectangular oval)
Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (50 laps/50 laps/60 laps)

Race Winner: Corey Heim of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 183 points)

Race Notes:

● Corey Heim won the Brickyard 400 to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Indianapolis. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was .287 of a second.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 27 laps.

● All but eight of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after Indianapolis with an 84-point advantage over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Sound Bites:

“It was just a long, hard day. We kept making the car better, but we fired off so bad and so out of control that we had to spend the majority of the race working on it, making it better, and by the time we got it better, we didn’t have a car that had a good aero balance in traffic. So, a frustrating day.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Sky Fund Aviation Chevrolet

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series takes a rare weekend off before returning to action on Sunday, Aug. 9, for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Next article
Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – 2026 Brickyard 400 Post-Race Quotes
Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – 2026 Brickyard 400 Post-Race Quotes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim wins the Brickyard 400 for second Cup career victory
02:54
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Pennzoil 250 Race Winner Carson Kvapil Post Race Q&A
24:39
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for 10th Truck Series career victory at Lucas Oil IRP
02:38

Latest articles

A Star Is Born: Part-Timer Heim Makes History With Brickyard 400 Win

Official Release -
Corey Heim stepped into Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time Friday. Two days later, he was celebrating on Victory Podium after an impressive drive to victory Sunday in the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG.
Read more

KALITTA, TODD & ANDERSON RACE TO WINS AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Official Release -
Funny Car’s J.R. Todd won for the first time in 2026 on Sunday at Pacific Raceways to finish off a Kalitta Motorsports nitro sweep with teammate Doug Kalitta
Read more

Corey Heim wins the Brickyard 400 for his second Cup career victory

Andrew Kim -
The reigning Craftsman Truck Series champion from Marietta, Georgia, led a race-high 58 of 160 laps and outdueled Christopher Bell and Joey Logano through a 34-lap dash to the finish to achieve his first crown jewel victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

Todd Gilliland wins the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge

Andrew Kim -
The two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, outdueled Ryan Blaney by two spots towards the top-25 mark to win the second annual In-Season Challenge tournament and a $1 million bonus at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos