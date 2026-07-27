North Wilkesboro Is Back, And So Is North Carolina’s Betting Money

Thirty years. That’s how long it’s been since North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race that actually counted for something. Jeff Gordon won the last one, in September 1996, holding off Dale Earnhardt in a race that closed out the track’s original 47-year run. Then the track’s owners took its two Cup dates and handed them to Texas Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and North Wilkesboro just sat there. Weeds grew through the asphalt. Grandstands rusted. For a while, rumor even had it that a Prohibition-era moonshine cave sat hidden somewhere under the frontstretch. Fans never fully let it go, though, and neither did the state. North Carolina put renovation money behind the track in 2021, Speedway Motorsports reopened it in 2022, and three years of All-Star races slowly built the case for something more permanent. The points were finally back. The fans filling those grandstands were sitting in the middle of one of the fastest-growing sports betting markets in the country, and that side of the story is moving just as fast as the cars.

A Market That Blew Past Its Own Math

State fiscal researchers figured legal sports betting would need three years to hit $6.6 billion in wagers after North Carolina legalized it in 2023. Bettors got there in one fiscal year. Lawmakers noticed. This summer, they raised the tax on licensed sportsbooks from 18 percent to 23 percent, a change signed off by Governor Josh Stein as part of the new state budget, with annual tax revenue now projected to clear $200 million. A chunk of that money already funds problem gambling programs and athletic departments at 13 UNC system schools, so every bet placed this weekend technically has a small ripple effect well beyond the sportsbook. For context, drivers just across the border in South Carolina still can’t legally place a mobile sports bet at all. Whatever anyone expected from North Carolina’s market three years ago, the numbers walked right past it.

Seven Books, One Loaded Weekend

Seven sportsbooks currently hold licenses in North Carolina, including bet365, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, theScore Bet, and BetMGM, and a weekend like this is exactly when they compete hardest for new signups. NASCAR bettors aren’t just picking a winner, either. Stage winners, top-five finishers, head-to-head driver matchups, and manufacturer props all get plenty of action once a Cup weekend like this rolls around, so the operator with the sharpest odds and the friendliest new-account offer actually matters. Anyone shopping around before the green flag drops can check the current BetMGM promo codes against whatever the other operators are running, since welcome offers shift constantly around marquee race weekends. Worth five minutes of comparing before locking anything in, especially with a points race this rare on the schedule.

Why This Track, Why Now

North Wilkesboro isn’t just an old track getting a ceremonial nod. Richard Petty won 15 races on this 0.625-mile oval, more than he won anywhere else in his career, and names like Earnhardt, Waltrip, Yarborough and Gordon all have wins here too. Part of what makes the track unique is baked into its layout: the frontstretch runs slightly downhill and the backstretch slightly uphill, an accident of the builder running short on money back in 1947 that ended up giving the place its distinctive character. The Cup Series used the revived track for All-Star races the past few seasons, treating it as a test lab before committing to a real points date, and Sunday marks the first time those points actually count since 1996. Richard Childress and Rusty Wallace are both on-site for the pre-race driver introductions, a nod to just how much history NASCAR is leaning on for this comeback.

A Weekend Worth Watching, On And Off The Track

North Wilkesboro’s return is proof NASCAR still trusts its own history enough to bring a track back from the dead after 26 years of neglect. North Carolina, meanwhile, has become a state where betting slips move almost as fast as the cars, with regulators still adjusting the rules as the money keeps climbing. Neither comeback happened by accident, and neither one looks like it’s slowing down anytime soon.