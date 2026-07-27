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Jim Dunn Racing – Seattle Event Recap for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jeff Arend

Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing
Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals
July 24-26 | Kent, Washington

Event Recap

Jeff Arend, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car:

  • Earned No. 9 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.108 ET at 309.13 mph)
  • Fell to No. 13 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q2 on Friday.
  • Maintained No. 13 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Arend ran a 6.663 ET at 101.77 mph.
  • Secured No. 16 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q4 on Saturday.
  • Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:
  • Round 1: 4.019 ET at 316.75 mph, lost to J.R. Todd (3.906 ET at 335.82 mph)

Notes of Interest

  • Arend represented Lescure Mechanical Services this weekend in Seattle. Lescure Mechanical Services is a family-based company that was started in 1947 by Marcel and Charlotte Lescure. Built initially as a mechanical shop, Lescure is now a general contractor specializing in jobs covering all scopes of work. They have the highest quality of work for fuel delivery systems, water reclamation systems, general contracting, mechanical and plumbing.
  • In honor of the NHRA’s 75th Anniversary this season, Jim Dunn was featured on special commemorative tickets at the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The collector’s item gave fans a chance to celebrate 75 years of NHRA Drag Racing and the memorable moments – and legendary drivers – that have filled the past seven-plus decades of NHRA action. Dunn was a two-time runner-up in Seattle and tuned his Funny Car to a win in 2008 with Tony Bartone behind the wheel.
  • Jim Dunn received the Crystal Award as part of the Top 75 Drivers celebration prior to Q3 on Saturday.
  • Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car
  • “Jim Dunn Racing had a great weekend in Seattle. The team is excited about the car’s ability and performance. We are going down the track, and competitive on each run. The win lights will be flashing soon. It was also great to see Jim honored this weekend as part of the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the NHRA Brainerd Nationals August 20-23 at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota.

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Official Release
Official Release
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KALITTA, TODD & ANDERSON RACE TO WINS AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS
KALITTA, TODD & ANDERSON RACE TO WINS AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

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