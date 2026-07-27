SpeedwayMedia mourns the passing of Angela Campbell

SpeedwayMedia.com (SM) is saddened by the loss of one of our administrative members, Angela Campbell. Angela was always very active and passionate about NASCAR, and she was instrumental in the early 2000s for her news coverage, keeping the website updated, and most of all, helping others pursue their dream of covering the sport with passion and respect within the NASCAR community.

Angie was not only dedicated to the sport she loved, but also to everyone who got involved with SpeedwayMedia. She loved helping out when she could, no matter when or where. She visited many tracks, but enjoyed her annual visits to Darlington Raceway.

Her bio reads in part, “A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association.”

You can visit her profile page at https://speedwaymedia.com/author/490ac/ and see all of her work that spans back to 2009. She did a lot of the NASCAR weekend schedules, but dive into her past stories, and you will quickly see how much passion she had for the sport. Be sure to read the award-winning stories below.

Feel free to post a comment here, and you can also express your thoughts and condolences on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AngieCampbell88

Sending our heartfelt condolences to the entire Campbell family during this time. From all of us, we will never forget you. She will be greatly missed by everyone!

“Angie played a pivotal role for the website for over 20 years. Words cannot explain what her loss is. She was dedicated to NASCAR and helping others enjoy the sport as much as she did. Thank you for everything that you did. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.” – Barry Albert

“Angie Campbell’s wealth of knowledge of the motorsports media industry will be missed both at Speedwaymedia.com and by her peers in the media centers across the NASCAR circuit. Although she attended fewer races in person the last few years, I always looked forward to covering Darlington Speedway with her, her favorite track. I enjoyed her presence at the track and our collaboration on stories. Her absence will be a loss for both Speedwaymedia and for her family. My prayers go out to her family and friends, as I considered myself one.” – John Knittel

“Thought of a few different ways to write this, but here goes. Unfortunately, I found out today that my Motorsports Editor for the website I write for passed away this past Wednesday. I joined the website in 2017, looking to break through in motorsports media in hopes of someday achieving my Public Relations dream job of working in motorsports. People often don’t understand that yes, motorsports is a niche sport for many, and others don’t quite understand it. However, when a loss happens or something other than that, we are one big family. I experienced that when I was at Beloit and Fairbury, Nebraska, a couple of weeks ago. You never know who you are going to run into and may have a similar interest. My editor was always helpful with my stories, which were race recaps, columns, interviews, and whatever it may be. Additionally, she would give me some great feedback on what I needed to improve on, and mistakes I made. Oftentimes, we would have countless conversations about Motorsports and often encouraged me to chase after my dream. There were some years I stepped away and did other motorsports, but when I decided I was ready to get back on the beat, I was welcomed with open arms. I will definitely miss having conversations with her and her helping me with my stories I wrote!” – Briar Starr