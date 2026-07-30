NASCAR and Timberland PRO Announce Multi-Year Partnership Honoring the Skilled Workers Who Power America’s Premier Motorsport

Timberland PRO Named Official Protective Footwear and Official Safety Toe Partner of NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 30, 2026) — NASCAR® today announced a new multi-year partnership with Timberland PRO, naming the brand the Official Protective Footwear and Official Safety Toe Partner of NASCAR.

Behind every NASCAR race weekend are thousands of people whose work often goes unseen. From track operations and safety crews to technicians, mechanics and facility personnel, the sport relies on skilled professionals who show up every day to get the job done. Timberland PRO will have the opportunity to equip these track workers with safety footwear that delivers the comfort, durability, and technical performance required for even the toughest jobs—making this sponsorship a natural fit for NASCAR.

Through integrated storytelling, digital content, at-track signage and at-track activations, NASCAR and Timberland PRO will celebrate the hardworking men and women who help power America’s premier motorsport week in and week out. Whether they’re on a jobsite, in a manufacturing facility, behind the wheel, in a race shop or at a racetrack, the partnership will shine a spotlight on the people whose skill, dedication, and work ethic keep the country moving. The inaugural campaign launches August 3 with the headline “First Turn, Last Lap, Repeat.”

“At NASCAR, we are incredibly proud of the people whose dedication, skill and work ethic make our sport possible every single week,” said Craig Stimmel, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, NASCAR. “Timberland PRO is a brand that has earned the trust of hardworking professionals across America, making them a natural fit for NASCAR. As we continue building partnerships with companies that authentically fit with our sport, Timberland PRO stands out as a brand that supports the men and women behind the scenes who build, maintain, operate and power our sport and this country.”

As part of the partnership, Timberland PRO will strategically integrate its products and brand across NASCAR platforms while supporting NASCAR employees and track workers with protective footwear such as the Direct Attach 6-Inch and Boondock Ultralight Work Boots. The partnership also brings the potential for Timberland PRO designers to work with NASCAR teams to develop safety footwear solutions, as well as the potential for future co-branded products. Finally, the collaboration will create new opportunities to engage skilled trades professionals, technical education communities, and workforce development initiatives that align with both organizations’ commitments to support and grow the skilled trades.

“For over 25 years, Timberland PRO has been designing and building products for people who take pride in getting the job done right,” said Ryan Murphy, Head of Marketing, Timberland Americas. “Whether they’re working on a construction site, in a manufacturing facility, in an auto shop or behind the scenes at a NASCAR event, these workers share the same commitment to performance, reliability and excellence at their craft. NASCAR provides an incredible platform to celebrate and connect with those professionals, and we’re honored to support the people whose hard work helps make race weekends happen across the country.”

For generations, both NASCAR and Timberland PRO have represented grit, determination and a relentless commitment to performance. Together, they will spotlight the people who embody those values every day—on the jobsite, at the racetrack, and everywhere hard work gets done.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Timberland PRO

Since 1999, Timberland PRO® has been the footwear and apparel brand of choice for skilled trade professionals. Known for its durability, comfort, and performance, Timberland PRO continues to support workers who build, create, and make things happen. For more information, visit timberlandpro.com.

About Timberland

Timberland is a global lifestyle brand rooted in a rich heritage of life and work in the outdoors and inspired by a relentless spirit of adventure, craftsmanship, and innovation. Since its founding in 1973, Timberland has become synonymous with weather-ready, heritage style that’s equally at home on city streets, festival grounds, and mountain trails. From runway shows to sporting events, Timberland is embraced as a global icon of style and substance.

At the heart of the brand is the original Timberland® yellow boot. With its bold design and gritty attitude, this boot has transcended its humble roots to become a cultural and fashion statement recognized worldwide. Today, Timberland continues to blend rugged durability and refined design across footwear, apparel, and accessories, delivering premium, crafted style that helps you stand tall and make your mark.

Headquartered in Stratham, New Hampshire, USA with international offices in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China, Timberland is a VF Corporation brand. Through timberland.com, dedicated Timberland® retail stores, and trusted wholesale partners, Timberland serves customers in over 100 countries. Follow us @timberland or @timberlandpro.