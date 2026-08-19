2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NCTS RACE PREVIEW: NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Team EJP 175 (175 laps / 185.15 miles)

Round: 18 of 25 (Regular Season Finale)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Location: Loudon, NH

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22 | 1:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports New Hampshire Stats:

NCTS Starts: 5; Best Finish: 15th (Andrés Pérez de Lara, 2025).

Chase Hopefuls: Niece Motorsports has two shots at competing in this year’s Chase for the championship. Currently positioned above the cutline in the owner standings, the No. 45 team looks to lock their bid with a strong result from Landen Lewis on Saturday. Below the cutline, but still mathematically eligible to advance, Andrés Pérez de Lara hopes to have a stellar day in New England to qualify for his first run at the postseason.

Corn Hole Competitors: On Friday, Niece Motorsports drivers Parker Eatmon and Landen Lewis will team up for the fifth-annual Speedway Children’s Charities Corn Hole Tournament before they strap into their trucks for practice. Fans are welcome to register for the tournament here, and the winning team will receive two VIP suite tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. All proceeds will benefit the charity.

No. 4 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Connor Hall | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Read Connor’s Bio

Hall’s New Hampshire Stats:

Connor Hall will make his first-career start in any series at New Hampshire on Saturday.

Shiplett’s New Hampshire Stats:

NCS Starts: 10; Poles: 1 (2008); Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 8th (2020).

NOAPS Starts: 7; Poles: 1 (2019); Top-Fives: 3; Top-10s: 5; Best Finish: 2nd (2019).

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 31st (2025).

On the Truck: Hall’s No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing.

Recapping Richmond: Connor Hall and the TowneBank / Breeden Concrete team battled adverse conditions at Richmond Raceway. Hall started towards the rear of the field in 31st, but passed several trucks in the opening stage. With a blistering pace set by the leaders, the No. 4 truck fell a lap down and was unable to contend for the free pass. Hall and the No. 4 team struggled with the balance during the opening two stages, leading the team to make major adjustments. Unfortunately, the Virginian did not get the result he hoped for, finishing the race in 28th-place.

Quoting Hall: What were you able to learn from Richmond to help you get ready for your first start at New Hampshire on Saturday?

“I learned a lot this past weekend in Richmond. I was able to execute better on pit road, learned some more about my race craft around other trucks. I also picked up on what not to do throughout the run, so hopefully I can take that into consideration this weekend and be better. We are coming to New Hampshire with a different setup package, so I feel confident that we will be faster. I’m super thankful to our ownership group for giving me another shot at it and look forward to racing at a new track.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 42 Operator Standard Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Parker Eatmon | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Read Parker’s Bio

Eatmon’s New Hampshire Stats:

Parker Eatmon will make his first-career start in any series at New Hampshire on Saturday.

Polinski’s New Hampshire Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 23rd (2025).

On the Truck: Eatmon’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Operator Standard, a lifestyle operating system and business coaching app developed by Andy Frisella.

Recapping Richmond: Parker Eatmon and the Vetted Ventures team ran consistently throughout the 250-lap event in Richmond. Eatmon nabbed his best-career qualifying effort with a sixth-place starting position. In the first stage, the No. 42 team lost track position but held serve around the top-15. The rookie managed a solid pace and remained on the lead lap all race long. Eatmon crossed the finish line in 16th-place.

Owner Points Outlook: Eatmon’s 16th-place result in Richmond elevated the No. 42 team to 23rd in the owner point standings. Entering New Hampshire, the team is 24 points behind Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 team in 22nd, and four points ahead of their No. 10 team in 24th.

Quoting Eatmon: New Hampshire is a track that is different from a lot of places that you’ve raced at before, but it still carries similar short track tendencies. How do you prepare for your first race here?

“I kind of look at New Hampshire to be a little similar to IRP just because they’re both flat tracks. Whenever I go to a track I’ve never raced at before, I usually go back and look at all the races last year to see what people were doing with their lines. Taking that into consideration, I’ve been trying to study as much as I can before getting on track. If we can have a race similar to what we had in IRP, we should have a pretty good one.”

About Operator Standard: Operator Standard is the first daily operating system for your life. A full-life execution system that builds discipline, identity, and consistency through pressure, structure, accountability, and community. Not a habit tracker, not a mastermind, not a coaching group, not a motivation app. It’s a daily operating system, powered by ARCANE, the AI brain inside the app, designed to turn you into someone who follows through every single day. Nothing on the market works like this. Join 15,000+ Operators who use The Operator Standard to execute, win the day, and become someone they actually respect.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Read Andrés’ Bio

Pérez de Lara’s New Hampshire Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 15th (2025).

Rogers’ New Hampshire Stats:

NCS Starts: 6; Top-10s: 1; Best Finish: 8th (2009).

NOAPS Starts: 7; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 4th (2008).

NCTS Starts: 3; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 1; Best Finish: 5th (2005).

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Telcel, a Mexican telecommunications giant, along with associate partners, Claro and Infinitum.

Recapping Richmond: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the DQS Solutions & Staffing team had a hard-fought day in Richmond. Pérez de Lara qualified inside the top-10 in eighth-place, but lacked long-run pace and slid down the running order early on. The driver reported that his truck was free on entry and tight in the center, which prompted adjustments after going a lap down. Though the team worked hard to shift the balance, Pérez de Lara was unable to make up the lost ground. He was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

Driver Points Outlook: Pérez de Lara’s 23rd-place result in Richmond dropped him two spots in the driver point standings to 15th overall. With one race remaining in the regular season, Pérez de Lara finds himself 49 points below the Chase cutline. He is 10 points ahead of Tanner Gray in 16th-place, and one point behind Corey Heim in 14th.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: You led your first laps in a truck at New Hampshire last year, so you must be feeling pretty good about returning here this weekend, right?

“I definitely feel good about coming back here to New Hampshire. It’s a place that I feel comfortable at as a driver, and I feel like our program has improved on the flatter tracks. You never know what can happen with the strategy. Even though we are a little far back, the points are still going to be up for grabs. We’re going to fight hard to try and get into the Chase. I feel like we can have a good race if we execute because we should have really good speed in our Telcel Chevy.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Landen Lewis | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Read Landen’s Bio

Lewis’ New Hampshire Stats:

Landen Lewis will make his first-career start in any series at New Hampshire on Saturday.

Gould’s New Hampshire Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 7; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 4th (2013).

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 18th (2025).

On the Truck: Lewis’ No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from J.F. Electric and Utilitra, who serve as his anchor partners for the season.

Recapping Richmond: Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team earned a top-15 finish at Richmond Raceway. After slipping up on his qualifying lap and having to start 24th, Lewis gained track position in the first stage. Noting that his truck was tight, the No. 45 team made several changes to shift the balance more to Lewis’ liking. He made up ground in the final stage, charging to 14th-place in the final run to the checkered flag.

Owner Points Outlook: Lewis’ 14th-place result at Richmond kept the No. 45 team eighth in the owner point standings. Since this weekend is the regular season finale, a solid run will be of the utmost importance to the No. 45 team as they vie for a spot in the Chase. Entering New Hampshire, the team has a 56-point cushion over the cutline, sitting 13 points behind TRICON Garage’s No. 17 team in seventh, and 15 points ahead of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet in ninth.

Quoting Lewis: You’ve never raced at New Hampshire before, so what do you expect going to a track like this for your first time?

“I think it’s going to be a lot different heading to New Hampshire. It’s one of the faster places that I haven’t been to yet, so I look forward to going there. I’ve talked to Kevin Harvick a lot about this track, and I’ve been trying to do as much homework as I possibly can to try and be prepared as much as possible. It will be different for me, but I’m sure our J.F. Electric Silverado will unload with speed and we should be able to figure it out pretty quickly.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).