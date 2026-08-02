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Edward Kennedy and Beckham Jacir Win Ligier JFC Race 1 at NJMP

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

MILLVILLE, N.J. (August 1, 2026) – Edward Kennedy and Beckham Jacir collected class wins in Ligier Junior Formula Championship’s (Ligier JFC) Race 1 at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) on Saturday afternoon.

Notes of Interest:

  • Edward Kennedy scored his sixth win of the 2026 season with a victory in the Ligier JFC Gen. 2 Class.
  • With a podium finish in every round to date, Jack Speth continues to lead the Gen. 2 Class standings after a second-place result.
  • Taking the checkered flag in the Ligier JFC Gen. 1 Class, Beckham Jacir won his seventh race of the 2026 season.
  • Lazaro Bainotti scored his eighth podium of the season with a second-place result.
  • With three consecutive third-place finishes, Alexander Savage matched his best finish.
  • Five teams were represented across the Gen. 1 and Gen. 2 podiums, with MLT Motorsports and Champagne Racing capturing class wins, while Speed Factory, G Tech Motorsports and Kiwi Motorsport all tallied podium finishes.

As the lights went out at NJMP, the Gen. 1 Class led the Gen. 2 Class leaving Jacir (No. 7 Stonica / Bell / OMP / P1DOKS / Behind the Wheel / Champagne Racing Ligier JS F4) to bring the field down the starting grid. Immediately taking control of the race, Jacir’s Gen. 1 competitors battled for position behind him. Ava Hanssen (No. 26 One Powersports / Chiropractic Center of Elkhorn / NGK / Badger Mats Ligier JS F4) raced to second from her fourth-place starting position, while second-place starter Lazaro Bainotti (No. 11 Fundacion Fangio Rus seguros Cordoba deportes / Speed Factory Ligier JS F4) fell back to sixth.

While the Gen. 1 drivers battled for position, the Gen. 2 drivers took advantage of the close running order to race through the field. Kennedy (No. 30 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422) took the lead shortly after the five-minute mark, while Jack Speth (No. 07 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) followed a few laps later.

Meanwhile, Jacir paced the Gen. 1 Class with them jockeying for position behind him. Bainotti first got around AJ Abdullah (No. 21 Freedom Detox / Grid State Digital / Berg Racing Ligier JS F4), and then engaged in a battle with Ava Hanssen (No. 26 One Powersports / Chiropractic Center of Elkhorn / NGK / Badger Mats Ligier JS F4). Passing Hanssen, there was only Jacir left in front of Bainotti in the Gen. 1 Class as the minutes ticked down. Hanssen then faced pressure from Alexander Savage (No. 33 KymaBoats.com / Triple Aim Medical Solutions / Nature Coast Health Care / G Tech Motorsports Ligier JS F4), who took the position as Hanssen suffered a mechanical issue that ended her day.

When the checkered flag waved, Kennedy led Speth in the Gen. 2 Class, while Jacir led Bainotti and Savage in Gen. 1.

“The car was amazing,” said Kennedy. “I was just trying to manage my tires, as I did a few laps less in qualifying. I kept an eye on Jack [Speth] and managed that gap. We stayed consistent the whole time—it was a good race. The car felt amazing. I’d like to thank MLT Motorsports, my mom and Anthony.”

“It was another good race,” said Jacir. “I can’t thank the team enough—thinking back over the whole year, I think the car is at its best now. It was on rails. It was a pretty calm race for me, it was just laying down laps and watching out for the tires. At one point, I thought, ‘Can I get the overall win?’ No, Edward [Kennedy] was way too fast, but we took the class win. The guys have been at it the whole year and continue to work hard. I have to thank all my sponsors, too.”

Ligier JFC will contest a doubleheader tomorrow as the lights go out at 10:45 a.m. and 2:55 p.m. ET for Races 2 and 3, respectively. Live timing and scoring is available on the Race Monitor app, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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