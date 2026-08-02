Gastón Irazú Victorious in Race 1 at NJMP 

MILLVILLE, N.J. (August 1, 2026) – Gastón Irazú scored his fourth win of the 2026 Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) season on Saturday afternoon at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP).

Notes of Interest:

Taking the checkered flag in Race 1, Gastón Irazú won his fourth race of the season. The Uruguayan is undefeated at NJMP after sweeping the weekend at the circuit while racing in Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC) last season.

Zach Fourie continued his podium run, earning his seventh of the season with a runner-up result.

Reuniting with Kiwi Motorsport, Clemente Huerta Raab returned to the podium for the first time this season.

With Gastón Irazú and Zach Fourie finishing on the podium and Caleb Campbell failing to make it to the checkered flag, the points championship tightened as both Irazú and Fourie closed the margin.

After securing pole position, Irazú (No. 27 Elia Group / Baly / Canal 4 / Ancap / Champagne Racing Ligier JS F422) brought the field to waving green flag to start the race, but faced immediate pressure from second-place starter Zach Fourie (No. 15 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422). Fending him off, the Champagne Racing driver was able to turn his focus forward and begin building a gap.

Just behind the front-row starters, Clemente Huerta Raab (No. 17 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) and Fernando Rivera (No. 16 Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F422) also found themselves battling for position as the race got underway. Rivera briefly came out on top, but Huerta Raab ultimately stuck the overtake and held the advantage all the way to the checkered flag, earning his first podium of the season.

Caleb Campbell (No. 68 Steele Auto Group / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) entered the weekend as the championship leader. Starting sixth, his day came to an early end after contact with a barrier left him not classified in the final results. The result snapped Campbell’s podium streak and opened the door for Irazú and Fourie to gain ground in the championship standings.

Irazú took the checkered flag ahead of Fourie, Huerta Raab, Rivera and Cole Medeiros (No. 77 Firano Motorsports / MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422), who rounded out the top five.

“It feels really great,” said Irazú as he climbed from his car. “I want to thank my team—they gave me a really fast car. Also, thanks to all my sponsors and the people who give me the chance to be here; my family, my mom, my dad, my girlfriend, and all the people who support me.”

F4 U.S. will race a doubleheader tomorrow, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 12 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. ET, respectively, for Races 2 and 3. Live timing and scoring will be available on the Race Monitor app, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.