Carson Brown To Make NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Debut Saturday at Iowa Speedway

18-Year-Old Will Drive No. 32 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2026) – Carson Brown will grab another rung on the racing ladder when he makes his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut on Saturday in the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

The 18-year-old racer from New London, North Carolina, will drive the No. 32 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in the 250-lap race around the .875-mile oval.

Brown is ready for the moment. He has made 11 career starts in the ARCA Menards Series, scoring four poles and finishing among the top-three eight times, a mark highlighted by his victory March 5 at Phoenix Raceway. He also leads the ASA STARS National Tour championship standings by an impressive 130 points thanks to four wins and two second-place finishes through six races.

“I’ve been fortunate to race with great teams, managed by incredibly smart people who have mentored me and prepared me for this moment. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is a big step, but it’s the right step and I’m definitely ready for it. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m proud to be doing it with Chevrolet, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Distributor Wire & Cable,” said Brown, who was signed by Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to a driver development contract earlier this year.

In preparation for his O’Reilly Series debut, Brown will run the ARCA race on Friday at Iowa, driving the No. 28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group. Distributor Wire & Cable, a leading master distributor of wire and cable products for industrial, commercial, residential and utility industries, will also serve as Brown’s primary partner in the ARCA race. TestEquity, a leading supplier of test and measurement solutions and a U.S. manufacturer of environmental chambers, will serve as an associate partner for Brown in both races.

“Running the ARCA race on Friday is a huge benefit. I haven’t been to Iowa before, so every lap I make in the ARCA car will make that learning curve on Saturday a little less steep,” Brown said.

Since first racing a Bandolero nearly seven years ago, Brown has been pedal to the metal, advancing through Legend Cars, 600cc Micro Sprint Cars, dirt Super Late Models, pavement Pro Late Models and even off-road trucks, competing in 13 AMSOIL Championship Off-Road races in 2024. In 2025, Brown made debuts in three different racing divisions – asphalt Super Late Models, the TA2 division of the Trans Am Series, and ARCA. He quickly found victory lane in each series.

Not long after winning the 2024 Allen Turner Pro Late Model championship at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, Brown made his Super Late Model debut Jan. 17, 2025, at Cordele (Ga.) Motor Speedway and then scored two Super Late Model wins in the span of six days during the World Series of Asphalt Feb. 7-15 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway. A week later, Brown was turning left and right on the twists and turns of Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway during his TA2 debut. By his fourth TA2 start, Brown was a winner, taking the checkered flag Sept. 20 at VIRginia International Raceway near Alton. And in his third career ARCA start this past March at Phoenix, Brown didn’t just win, he dominated, leading flag-to-flag in the 157-lap race that went past its scheduled 150-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

“Every race I’ve competed in has been about learning, getting better and preparing myself for the next opportunity,” Brown said. “No matter the series, you’re going up against some really talented drivers and equally talented teams. Everyone is there to win, so you have to bring your A-game every time. That’s the way it should be, and the O’Reilly Series is a continuation of that, but on a bigger stage.”

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport competes full-time in the O’Reilly Series with a multi-car Chevrolet program. Led by team president and co-owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from its grassroots beginnings into a technical partner of RCR, with a continued focus on building competitive race teams and creating meaningful opportunities for emerging drivers.

“I’ve watched Carson’s progression for several years, going back to when he was racing dirt Late Models and then making the transition into asphalt Super Late Models,” Anderson said. “It’s been impressive to see how quickly he has adapted everywhere he’s gone. Whether it’s been Late Models, road racing or ARCA, he’s continued to step into new situations, learn quickly and perform at a high level.

“What stands out to me is that Carson has never appeared overwhelmed by the moment. He carries himself with a level of confidence and maturity that is rare for someone his age, but he also understands that success comes from being prepared and working well with the people around him. He has earned this opportunity through his results and the way he’s handled each step of his career.

“I feel confident Carson is ready for this next challenge. Iowa will be another step up in competition, but I believe Carson has the talent, mindset and experience to make the most of it. We’re proud he’ll make his series debut with our team, and we’re grateful to Distributor Wire & Cable, Chevrolet and RCR for helping bring this opportunity together.”

Brown’s Iowa race weekend is split equally between ARCA on Friday and the O’Reilly Series on Saturday.

Friday starts at 2:30 p.m. CDT with a 45-minute ARCA practice before qualifying at 3:30 p.m. The ARCA race goes green at 6 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast live on FS1 and streamed on the FOX One app with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio providing live audio coverage.

Saturday begins at 10:30 a.m. CDT with a 50-minute O’Reilly Series practice before qualifying at 11:35 a.m. The O’Reilly Series race starts at 4 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. EDT with live coverage on The CW and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.