Carson Brown to Drive No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport at Iowa Speedway

Statesville, NC. (August 3, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that Carson Brown will pilot the team’s No. 32 entry in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Iowa Speedway, with Distributor Wire and Cable serving as the primary sponsor.

This will mark Brown’s first career start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, as he becomes the fifth driver behind the wheel of the No. 32 car in the 2026 season.

The 18-year-old, New London, North Carolina native has quickly risen through the stock car grassroots racing ranks, claiming one win in the ARCA Menards Series in just six starts. Brown will be the youngest driver to take the green flag in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

“I’ve been fortunate to race with great teams, filled with really smart and driven people, who have prepared me for this moment,” said Brown. “The O’Reilly Series is a big step, but it’s the right step and I’m definitely ready for it. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m proud to be doing it with Chevrolet, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Distributor Wire & Cable.”

Jordan Anderson, team co-owner and president, can relate to a young driver rising through the ranks and trying to make it in the sport of NASCAR. He is hopeful his organization can provide a competitive car and finish with a positive result at Iowa Speedway.

“I’ve watched Carson’s progression for several years, going back to when he was racing dirt late models and then making the transition into asphalt super late models,” Anderson said. “It has been impressive to see how quickly he has adapted everywhere he has gone. Whether it has been late models, road racing or ARCA, he has continued to step into new situations, learn quickly and perform at a high level.

“What stands out to me is that Carson has never appeared overwhelmed by the moment. He carries himself with a level of confidence and maturity that is rare for someone his age, but he also understands that success comes from being prepared and working well with the people around him. He has earned this opportunity through his results and the way he has handled each step of his career.

“I feel confident that he is ready for this next challenge. Iowa will be another step up in competition, but I believe Carson has the talent, mindset and experience to make the most of it. We are proud that he will make his series debut with our team, and we are grateful to Distributor Wire & Cable, Chevrolet and RCR for helping bring this opportunity together.”

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series heads to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 8 for the running of HyVee Perks 250. Live coverage of the 250-lap race will air at 5:00PM EDT on The CW, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXm NASCAR Channel 90.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.