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NASCAR Names Wheatley American Vodka Official Vodka in New Multi-Year Partnership

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

One of the Fastest Growing Vodkas in the United States also becomes Entitlement Partner of the Wheatley Vodka Clash, Which Shifts to Daytona International Speedway in 2027

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2026) — NASCAR today announced a new multi-year partnership with Wheatley American Vodka, naming the premium American-made spirit the Official Vodka of NASCAR®.

As part of the partnership, Wheatley American Vodka will also become the entitlement partner of The Wheatley Vodka Clash, one of NASCAR’s signature annual events that kicks off the season as the first Cup Series exhibition race. As announced today, the annual preseason event will return to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027.

Crafted at the historic Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., Wheatley American Vodka is known for its commitment to quality, precision, American craftsmanship—values that closely align with NASCAR’s heritage and fan base.

“The strongest partnerships are built on authentic connections, and like many of the partnerships we’ve forged in recent months, Wheatley American Vodka shares the values that have defined NASCAR for generations—from a commitment to craftsmanship and American tradition to creating memorable experiences for our fans,” said Jake Krantz, Senior Director of National Sales, NASCAR. “From race weekends to the Wheatley Vodka Clash, this partnership gives us new opportunities to elevate the fan experience while introducing one of America’s premier vodka brands to one of the most passionate fan communities in sports.”

Wheatley American Vodka will hold vodka category rights for marketing and promotion, which will include year-round integration across NASCAR’s platforms and marquee events, highlighted by the title sponsorship of The Wheatley Vodka Clash. The partnership will also feature a custom 30-second promotional spot and elevated fan experiences through on-site activations at The Clash.

“Wheatley American Vodka was built with a focus on quality, hard work, and bringing people together, making NASCAR a natural fit for our brand,” said David Binder, Senior Brand Director, Wheatley American Vodka. “Whether fans are celebrating at the track, gathering with friends to watch the race, attending The Clash, or raising a glass after a memorable weekend, we’re proud to become part of those moments and to begin this partnership with one of America’s most iconic sports.”

Finally, as part of the partnership, NASCAR and Wheatley American Vodka will create a program to give back to service members and military veterans. Details around the program will be announced at a later date.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Wheatley American Vodka

Wheatley American Vodka is proudly crafted in America’s Heartland at the world’s most award-winning distillery. Distilled ten times and triple filtered for an exceptionally smooth, clean taste, Wheatley is made with American grains and distilled by a true heartlander. Delivering high-quality American vodka that consumers are proud to drink and share, Wheatley American Vodka is easy to enjoy in simple mixed drinks like vodka sodas, vodka lemonades and American mules. Wheatley American Vodka is rooted in moments that bring people together, like backyard BBQs, and celebrates the spirit of American craftsmanship.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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