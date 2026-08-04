Black’s Tire Teams with Tanner Gray for Black’s Tire 250 at Richmond

Down East Heating & Air Joins BTS on No. 15 Toyota Tundra for Black’s Tire 250

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 4, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is excited to have Black’s Tire (BTS) as primary partner on Tanner Gray’s No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Richmond Raceway, featuring a distinct “Black Magic” livery to celebrate their entitlement partnership for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race, the Black’s Tire 250.

BTS will also welcome Down East Heating & Air as a partner on the truck, marking the second time the two companies have teamed up with Gray during the 2026 season. For more than 40 years, Down East Heating & Air has kept homes and businesses comfortable across coastal North Carolina and South Carolina, providing heating and cooling systems built to withstand the region’s salt air, humidity, and severe storms.

The special wrap will highlight key independent tire dealers, wholesale customers, and partner dealers that have helped fuel BTS’ company’s growth, reinforcing its commitment to supporting locally owned businesses and delivering industry-leading products and services. The event also showcases the company’s growing network of partner dealers throughout the Richmond market, Central Virginia, the Southeast, and beyond.

BTS Rewards, fueled by Elite Rewards, will be featured throughout the Black’s Tire 250 race weekend as the official rewards platform for Black’s Tire Service and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors. The program rewards our partner dealers with exclusive benefits, VIP experiences, and valuable incentives while reinforcing our commitment to building stronger partnerships and delivering exceptional value.

“We’re honored to team up with both Tanner Gray and Richmond Raceway for this exciting event,” said Rick Benton II, Vice President of Black’s Tire Service. “The Black’s Tire 250 is an opportunity to celebrate the independent tire dealers, wholesale customers and BTS Partner Dealers who are the backbone of our business. As we continue expanding our wholesale presence throughout Virginia, we’re thrilled to bring our dealer partners on-board Tanner’s truck from across the region to Richmond for a weekend that recognizes the relationships that drive our success.”

The Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards at Richmond Raceway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, August 14 at 7:30 P.M. ET, with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM and the NASCAR Racing Network.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrating 97 years of business in 2026. With more than 75 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia & Eastern Tennessee, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 15 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,200 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About Down East Heating and Air Conditioning

Down East Heating and Air Conditioning has proudly been keeping homes and businesses comfortable for over 40 years and proud to be the #1 Bryant Cooling and Heating Products Dealer of the Carolina’s. Down East is ready to help you with your Cooling or Heating needs offering quality products and service whenever the situation arises. Down East where employees and clients have always been treated like family. Integrity. Knowledge. Dedication. A family-first mindset. Teamwork. These principles guided the business in 1986 when it first opened, and they continue to guide it today.