Blackjack House Edge: How Table Rules Quietly Change Your Odds

Two blackjack tables can look identical and offer completely different odds. Same felt, same dealer, same $10 minimum — yet one quietly costs you three times as much per hour as the other. The difference lives in the rules printed on the layout, and it’s measured by one number: the blackjack house edge.
What the house edge really is
The house edge is the casino’s long-run mathematical advantage, expressed as a percentage of your total bet. At a good blackjack table with perfect basic strategy, it’s around 0.5% — meaning you’d expect to lose about 50 cents per $100 wagered over a huge number of hands. That’s one of the best odds on the casino floor. But it’s a starting point, not a fixed value.
The rules that move it
Each rule tweaks the edge by a measurable amount. The big ones:
- Blackjack payout. The single most important rule. A natural blackjack paying 3:2 is standard. Tables paying 6:5 add roughly 1.4% to the house edge — a brutal jump that eclipses every other rule combined. If a table pays 6:5, walk.
- Dealer on soft 17. If the dealer hits soft 17 instead of standing, the edge rises about 0.2% in the casino’s favour.
- Number of decks. Fewer decks favour the player. A single-deck game (all else equal) can be worth about 0.5% compared to a six- or eight-deck shoe.
- Doubling rules. Being allowed to double on any two cards, and to double after splitting, each shave the edge slightly in your favour.
- Surrender. Late surrender, where offered, is worth a small amount to the player.
Stack the good rules and the edge can dip near 0.3%. Stack the bad ones — 6:5 payouts, hits on soft 17, no doubling after split — and it can climb well past 1.5%.
Why this matters before you sit down
Most players choose a table by its minimum bet and how crowded it is. The math says you should choose it by its rules. A 3:2, six-deck, stand-on-17 table with a $25 minimum is a better deal than a 6:5 table at $10 — you’ll lose less per hour despite the higher stake.
Rules and strategy are linked
There’s a catch worth understanding: the correct playing decisions shift with these same rules. When the dealer hits soft 17, a few strategy moves change. When you can double after splitting, some pair decisions flip. That’s why your basic strategy chart should match your exact table — playing a generic chart at a non-standard game leaves value on the felt.
Know the rules, read the edge, and pick your table like an analyst rather than a tourist. It’s the cheapest edge in the building, and it’s free.