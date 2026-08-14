Blackjack House Edge: How Table Rules Quietly Change Your Odds

Two blackjack tables can look identical and offer completely different odds. Same felt, same dealer, same $10 minimum — yet one quietly costs you three times as much per hour as the other. The difference lives in the rules printed on the layout, and it’s measured by one number: the blackjack house edge.

What the house edge really is

The house edge is the casino’s long-run mathematical advantage, expressed as a percentage of your total bet. At a good blackjack table with perfect basic strategy, it’s around 0.5% — meaning you’d expect to lose about 50 cents per $100 wagered over a huge number of hands. That’s one of the best odds on the casino floor. But it’s a starting point, not a fixed value.

The rules that move it

Each rule tweaks the edge by a measurable amount. The big ones:

Blackjack payout. The single most important rule. A natural blackjack paying 3:2 is standard. Tables paying 6:5 add roughly 1.4% to the house edge — a brutal jump that eclipses every other rule combined. If a table pays 6:5, walk.

The single most important rule. A natural blackjack paying is standard. Tables paying add roughly to the house edge — a brutal jump that eclipses every other rule combined. If a table pays 6:5, walk. Dealer on soft 17. If the dealer hits soft 17 instead of standing, the edge rises about 0.2% in the casino’s favour.

If the dealer soft 17 instead of standing, the edge rises about in the casino’s favour. Number of decks. Fewer decks favour the player. A single-deck game (all else equal) can be worth about 0.5% compared to a six- or eight-deck shoe.

Fewer decks favour the player. A single-deck game (all else equal) can be worth about compared to a six- or eight-deck shoe. Doubling rules. Being allowed to double on any two cards, and to double after splitting, each shave the edge slightly in your favour.

Being allowed to double on any two cards, and to double after splitting, each shave the edge slightly in your favour. Surrender. Late surrender, where offered, is worth a small amount to the player.

Stack the good rules and the edge can dip near 0.3%. Stack the bad ones — 6:5 payouts, hits on soft 17, no doubling after split — and it can climb well past 1.5%.

Why this matters before you sit down

Most players choose a table by its minimum bet and how crowded it is. The math says you should choose it by its rules. A 3:2, six-deck, stand-on-17 table with a $25 minimum is a better deal than a 6:5 table at $10 — you’ll lose less per hour despite the higher stake.

Rules and strategy are linked

There’s a catch worth understanding: the correct playing decisions shift with these same rules. When the dealer hits soft 17, a few strategy moves change. When you can double after splitting, some pair decisions flip. That’s why your basic strategy chart should match your exact table — playing a generic chart at a non-standard game leaves value on the felt.

Know the rules, read the edge, and pick your table like an analyst rather than a tourist. It’s the cheapest edge in the building, and it’s free.