Cadillac Unveils V-ONE Concept

August 14th, 2026 – Today, Cadillac reveals the V-ONE — a concept study combining the brand’s race-winning authenticity and bespoke Cadillac refinement. Its name unites the Cadillac V-Series performance legacy with a one-of-one, single-seat expression, the first of its kind for the brand.

Rooted in performance engineering with shared Cadillac V-Series.R foundations, the V-ONE Concept explores how competition hardware can be translated into a driver-focused experience, while reinforcing Cadillac’s broader race-winning story across design, performance and technology.

“The Cadillac V-ONE Concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and is a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future,” said Dominic Najafi, Executive Design Director, Global Cadillac.

Track-proven engineering shapes the future of luxury performance

The V-ONE is rooted in Cadillac’s LMDh racing program and informed by the V-Series.R race car, reinforcing that Cadillac performance is defined by real engineering rather than race-inspired styling alone. Co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara, the concept is designed to deliver factory-level prototype performance and technology.

Its story is backed by Cadillac Racing momentum in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship, which together includes 10 wins, 16 pole positions and 32 podiums since the inception of the V-Series.R in 2023. That record includes the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Championship manufacturer, team and driver titles, the 2025 Le Mans Hyperpole and Cadillac’s first 1–2 finish in the FIA World Endurance Championship at São Paulo.

At the heart of the V-ONE is a V-8 hybrid powertrain that shares foundations with the Cadillac V-Series.R race car, underscoring the concept’s serious capability and authenticity. The concept also shares deeper race-bred architecture with the V-Series.R in areas such as suspension, transmission and select electronics. Even with that race-derived foundation, the V-ONE is intended to be easier to operate while maintaining a similar level of performance.

Hybrid V-8 drivetrain with 830 combined horsepower

Aerodynamic package inspired by V-Series.R

Shared suspension components with V-Series.R, including double wishbone suspension, pushrod-actuated coil and torsion spring elements with lateral and heave dampers on the front and rear

An intuitive, race-inspired interface and data visualization concept that gives drivers clear feedback and coaching as they explore the car’s full capability

The V-ONE’s exterior remains faithful to the dramatic proportions and visual intent of the V-Series.R race car, while introducing refined details that make the concept feel more advanced, more technical and more tailored to Cadillac luxury.

Body and overall proportions carry directly from the race car, giving the concept an authentic foundation.

New V-Series wheel design and updated dark-persona V-Series badging add a more bespoke, high-performance character.

A hand-sprayed paint gradient from silver to deep navy reflects the journey from day to night during an endurance race

Inside, the single-seat V-ONE Concept transforms pure prototype hardware into a fully bespoke, race-bred cockpit, blending exposed carbon structure with an immersive, custom UX/UI and deeply personalized materials to create an elevated expression of Cadillac performance luxury.

Steering wheel design lends to the racecar experience complete with button layout tailored for clients and developed by racing engineers

Thoughtful material selection, including Cadillac Collection recycled fabrics• Serialized plaque on the door

Seat customized to the driver’s specifications

The Cadillac V-ONE Concept will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, California on August 14, 2026.

Visit https://news.cadillac.com/newsroom.html for more information.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.