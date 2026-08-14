Noah Gragson returning to Front Row Motorsports for 2027 Cup season

Noah Gragson will be returning to Front Row Motorsports for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The news comes as the 28-year-old Gragson from Las Vegas, Nevada, is currently campaigning in his second full-time season in NASCAR’s premier series with Front Row Motorsports and in the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry. Through 23-scheduled starts, Gragson has registered a single top-10 result after he finished in ninth place at Talladega Superspeedway in mid-April, two laps led and an average finishing result of 24.7. To go along with five top-20 results, he is ranked in 31st place in the 2026 driver standings and is 238 points below the top-16 cutline to make the Chase with three regular-season events remaining.

Gragson campaigned in half of the 36-race Cup Series schedule throughout the 2022 season, which also marked his first stints in NASCAR’s premier series after he spent the years 2017 to 2022 campaigning for race victories and championships in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series divisions. During his part-time Cup campaign, he competed with Beard Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports, the latter organization where he served as a relief competitor for Alex Bowman. Throughout his 18-race campaign, Gragson registered a season-best fifth-place result at Daytona International Speedway in mid-August.

In 2023, Gragson graduated to a full-time Cup campaign with Legacy Motor Club. After competing in 21 of the first 22 scheduled events, he was suspended indefinitely in early August for violating NASCAR’s Member Conduct section through a social media act. The Las Vegas native completed a diversity/inclusion training before he was reinstated a month later. By mid-December 2023, Gragson joined forces with Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2024 season.

Throughout the 2024 season, Gragson notched a career-best third-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in mid-April along with a total of seven top-10 results, a career-high 13 laps led and a career-best average-finishing result of 19.6 before he settled in a career-best 24th place in the final standings. Gragson then transitioned to Front Row Motorsports in 2025 after Stewart-Haas Racing ceased operations following the 2024 campaign. This past season, Gragson registered a trio of top-10, a season-best fourth-place result at Talladega in mid-April and an average-finishing result of 25.2 before he settled in 34th place in the standings.

Through 134 starts in the Cup Series division, Gragson has accumulated a total of three top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 24 laps led and an average-finishing result of 23.8 as he continues the pursuit of his first victory and championship.

With his plans for next season set, Noah Gragson’s 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues this Saturday, August 15, at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, and HBO Max.