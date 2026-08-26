Uncork The Fun: NASCAR Returns to Wine Country July 10-11, 2027

SONOMA, Calif. (August 26, 2026) – NASCAR racing returns to Sonoma Raceway July 10-11, 2027, bringing the roar of the NASCAR Cup Series to Northern California for a summer weekend of high-speed action, spectacular scenery and the unmistakable flavor of wine country.

Set among the rolling hills and vineyards of Sonoma Valley, the NASCAR weekend will feature two days of racing and entertainment, highlighted by the 38th running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 11 and the 5th running of the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Series race on Saturday, July 10.

Coming just one week after the Fourth of July, the 2027 NASCAR weekend offers fans the perfect opportunity to extend their summer holiday with a getaway to Sonoma. With long summer days, great weather, world-class wineries, outstanding restaurants and some of the most picturesque scenery in motorsports, there’s no better time to experience NASCAR in wine country.

“There’s simply nothing like NASCAR in Sonoma, and moving our weekend into the heart of summer makes the experience even more special,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway. “Fans can spend the Fourth of July with family and friends, then make their way to Wine Country for an incredible weekend of racing, food, wine and everything that makes Sonoma such a special destination.”

Competitors will take on Sonoma Raceway’s challenging 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course, featuring high-speed corners, tight passing zones and dramatic elevation changes. The unique layout demands precision, patience and strategy from the sport’s best drivers, creating one of NASCAR’s most distinctive and unpredictable races for fans to enjoy.

A compelling storyline to the 2027 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be defending race winner Shane van Gisbergen, who will return to Sonoma Raceway looking to make history. After winning the event in both 2025 and 2026, van Gisbergen will attempt to become the first driver in 27 years to win three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races at Sonoma. The last driver to accomplish the feat was Vallejo, Calif., native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who won three straight at Sonoma from 1998 through 2000. Gordon remains the winningest Cup Series driver at Sonoma with five victories, making van Gisbergen’s pursuit of a third consecutive win one of the marquee storylines of the 2027 NASCAR summer schedule.

Beyond the track, the weekend will deliver the complete Sonoma Raceway experience, with interactive fan zone displays, family-friendly entertainment and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the spectacular hillside views surrounding the circuit.

And with the race falling in the heart of summer, fans can make a full vacation out of the NASCAR weekend — exploring Sonoma and Napa Valley, visiting local wineries, enjoying farm-to-table cuisine and discovering the many attractions of Northern California’s wine country before or after the race.

“Summer in wine country is an experience all its own, and adding NASCAR to the mix creates a weekend unlike anything else on the schedule,” said Flynn. “Whether you’re a longtime NASCAR fan or someone looking for a summer getaway, Sonoma is the place to be next July.”

Additional information regarding the 2027 NASCAR weekend schedule, including practice, qualifying, race times, as well as television broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

Tickets, camping, upgrades, premium options and much more are all available at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223].

Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course and quarter-mile dragstrip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.