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Enterprise Rent-A-Car, headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, will serve as title sponsor for the new Infield Fan Zone at World Wide Technology Raceway, debuting during the Sept. 12-13 Enjoy Illinois 300 race weekend. Rendering courtesy of Parties and Props Event Production Group.
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ZONED IN: WWT RACEWAY TO UNVEIL NEW FOUR-ZONE FAN EXPERIENCE DURING ENJOY ILLINOIS 300 NASCAR WEEKEND

By Official Release
4 Minute Read
  • Reimagined fan experience will feature four distinct zones across the infield and an expanded Ameren Kid Zone in the Midway during the Sept. 12-13 NASCAR doubleheader.
  • Enterprise will serve as title sponsor, with Toyota, Ameren and Prairie Farms as entitlement partners for individual zones.
  • Weekend highlighted by NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase races, plus the Confluence Music Festival.

MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 28, 2026) – World Wide Technology Raceway will unveil a reimagined fan experience showcasing four distinct zones of interactive entertainment and an array of food options during the Sept. 12-13 Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR weekend.

The Enterprise Infield Fan Zone will span nearly 71,000 square feet inside the 1.25-mile oval and feature four themed areas: the Toyota Speed Zone, Prairie Farms Fun Zone, Food Zone and Chill Zone. The expanded Ameren Kid Zone will occupy a larger footprint on the Midway. The infield fan zone will welcome guests through a high-impact, branded entrance visible from the grandstands and create a festival-style destination in the heart of the infield.

“We wanted to create a destination that gives fans even more to experience between the on-track action,” World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “The Enterprise Infield Fan Zone brings together racing, music, food and interactive entertainment in one energetic setting, while the expanded Ameren Kid Zone gives families even more to enjoy throughout the weekend.”

With an Enterprise Infield Fan Zone upgrade, fans can enjoy:

Toyota Speed Zone: This showcase for car enthusiasts will feature show cars, electric vehicles and racing karts, creating a natural first stop and photo opportunities for fans. In addition, fans also can compete on a bank of racing simulators.
Prairie Farms Fun Zone: Designed to deliver the energy of a music festival, this area will feature axe throwing, rock climbing, cornhole, lounge seating and a shaded relaxation tent. Fans also can add a Ryan Blaney-inspired mustache through face painting from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. The stage will host NASCAR driver Q&A sessions throughout each day.
Food Zone: Although food and beverage options will be available throughout the Enterprise Infield Fan Zone, this area will be serving up an expanded selection of food trucks, specialty vendors and St. Louis favorites not offered elsewhere at the track, with plenty of seating to enjoy your meal. In addition, select food and beverage items will be offered at discounted prices ranging from $3 to $5.
Chill Zone: The name says it all. Fans can recharge in a man cave-style tent or boho-inspired lounge, with glamping stations, Chill buses, tasting stations and specialty snacks adding to the laid-back festival atmosphere.

Midway activations, including the Ameren Kid Zone, will be free throughout the weekend. Located on an expanded 7,000-square-foot footprint, the family-focused Ameren Kid Zone will feature a bounce house, inflatable slide, carnival games, pit stop challenge, mini golf, a giant coloring car and more.

On-track action includes Chase races for both the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog will take the green flag Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT, followed by the Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. CT.

The main stage, located in the center of the Enterprise Infield Fan Zone, will host pre-race driver introductions and Victory Lane celebrations following Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and Sunday’s Cup Series race.

The Confluence Music Festival will run throughout the weekend, with Old Dominion and Busta Rhymes headlining a lineup that also includes Stella Lefty, Chris Janson, Dasha, the Ying Yang Twins and more. Admission to Confluence Music Festival performances on the Midway is included with a race-day ticket. Click HERE for full schedule.

The Enterprise Infield Fan Zone upgrade, on sale now, is $50 for Saturday, $100 for Sunday and $135 for a multi-day ticket. To purchase an upgrade, visit www.tixr.com/groups/wwtraceway or buy one on site at a WWT Raceway Midway kiosk.

For ticket information and the latest news on the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR race weekend, visit www.wwtraceway.com.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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