Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Daytona International Speedway

Event: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date/Time: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Layout: 2.5-Mile Superspeedway

TV/Radio: NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

After finishes of seventh at Indianapolis, fourth at Iowa, eighth at Richmond and third at New Hampshire over the past four races, Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team carry a four-race streak of top-10 finishes into Daytona International Speedway, where they opened the season with another top-10 effort – a ninth-place finish in the DAYTONA 500.

Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 presents a much different challenge than the previous four races, with the high-speed, pack-style racing at Daytona bringing the constant threat of multi-car incidents.

Berry has managed to avoid the trouble in two of his three Daytona starts in the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse. He finished ninth in last year’s summer race but was collected in an incident in the 2025 season opener.

Berry said he’s proud of how the team has performed during its recent run and is optimistic heading back to Daytona.

“We’ve put together a really solid stretch over the last month, and I think that says a lot about where this team is right now,” he said. “I feel like we’ve done a really good job of putting complete weekends together and capitalizing on the speed we’ve had.

“To have four top-10 finishes in a row and come off a weekend like we had at New Hampshire, where we qualified up front, led laps and had a chance to win, gives us a lot of confidence.”

Berry said the team is ready to take on the unique challenge Daytona presents.

“Daytona is obviously a completely different challenge, but we know what we’re capable of,” he said. “We just need to keep executing, put ourselves in position late in the race and fight for everything we can.”

In addition to the opportunity to extend their top-10 streak to five races, Berry and the eero team will take to the track with added meaning as they honor a Cancer Hero through a program initiated by The NASCAR Foundation, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth.

At Daytona, the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse will carry the name of Kyle Dillon of DeKalb, Ill., who is participating in honor of his late mother, Tammy.

In his application, Dillon wrote: “I am a fan of NASCAR and enjoy watching the sport. My favorite car is the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford…

“My mom (Tammy) passed away to cancer. I just wanted to raise awareness and celebrate my Mom!”

Per NASCAR rules for drafting tracks, there will be no practice session this weekend. Qualifying is set for Friday at 5 p.m. ET with television coverage on truTV.

Saturday’s 160-lap, 400-mile Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with television coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 35 and 75.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.