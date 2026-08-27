Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway August NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Winn-Dixie 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): ROSCH Company

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Friday night’s Winn-Dixie 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 187 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

● All-Aboard!: For the 24th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back ROSCH Company as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Friday night’s 100-lap event.

With over 30 years of experience, ROSCH is one of the largest retaining wall companies in the

United States and has installed millions of square feet of walls and pavers.

We have vast experience with nearly all types of retaining wall and paver systems.

Our team of in-house engineers, executives, estimators, project managers, office and field staff, along with our significant resources nationwide, unmatched buying power, and state-of-the-art equipment, truly

separate us from our competition.

● Tablo TV and GOVX Celebrate Those Who Serve: Season-long partners Tablo TV and GOVX will once again support Ellis and Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, continuing their presence as associate partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet.

GOVX, the members-only platform serving U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, emergency medical professionals and government employees, provides exclusive access to premium brands and special pricing for those who serve.

Tablo TV and GOVX will continue to build on their new partnership this weekend, celebrating military members, veterans and their families through an exclusive offer for the military community.

Following the successful launch during the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 on June 20, eligible GOVX members can receive $30 off the Tablo Total System, making it even easier to enjoy free over-the-air television at home.

● Tablo Gives Fans More Ways to Watch NASCAR: As a valued partner of Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, NASCAR fans have even more ways to watch and record racing action with Tablo.

Fourth-generation Tablo DVR owners can now access and record The NASCAR Channel, featuring 24/7 free programming, including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive.

The addition brings Tablo’s lineup to 106 free streaming channels, complementing its ability to watch and record free local broadcast television with a TV antenna through its whole-home DVR platform.

This week, fans can use promo code ELLIS to receive $20 off the purchase of a new Tablo TV device.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s third superspeedway race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season will mark Ellis’ 10th career start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous nine starts at the “World Center of Racing,” Ellis’s best result came earlier this year in the season-opener at the “World Center of Racing,” where he earned a track and career-best sixth-place finish, driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 22.2 at the famed Daytona Beach, Fla., superspeedway.

In addition to his nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Ellis also has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, finishing a track series-best 16th in the 2015 NextEra Energy Resources 250 for FDNY Racing.

Following its final two-week summer break of the season, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action this weekend for the highly anticipated Winn-Dixie 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Friday night’s anticipated thriller will serve as the regular-season finale for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, setting the Chase field for the stretch toward the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in early November.

The annual late-summer tradition under the lights kicks off Friday night with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before the stars and cars of the NASCAR Cup Series roar to life Saturday night for the always drama-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will also determine its Chase field.

Few venues deliver the intensity, unpredictability and spectacle of Daytona International Speedway. The famed 2.5-mile superspeedway places an enormous premium on drafting partners, split-second decisions and positioning, with competitors routinely racing two and three-wide at speeds approaching 200 miles per hour.

Success at Daytona requires considerably more than outright speed. Drivers must remain patient while navigating the draft, communicate effectively with their spotters and teammates and recognize when to make aggressive moves as the field jockeys for position.

One poorly timed decision — whether by the driver or someone nearby — can dramatically change the complexion of the race in an instant.

The closing laps traditionally raise the intensity even further, with competitors willing to take greater risks and opportunities becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Avoiding the inevitable chaos, maintaining track position and having drafting help at precisely the right moment can ultimately separate a potential top-five finish from a disappointing early exit.

While the championship spotlight will understandably surround those battling for the final positions in the Chase, Ellis and Young’s Motorsports arrive at Daytona with a different objective.

The No. 02 team will look to maximize another nationally televised opportunity, execute a complete race and capitalize on the unpredictability that makes Daytona one of the most anticipated stops on the NASCAR calendar.

For Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, Friday night’s Winn-Dixie 250 represents an opportunity to close the regular season with an exclamation point while carrying valuable momentum into the final stretch of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Ellis has 187 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Iowa Speedway | Hy-Vee Perks 250 Race Recap: Feeling refreshed and energized following the first of two summer breaks, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series opened the month of August with its annual trip to the Midwest and Iowa Speedway.

In an event where passing proved difficult and track position was paramount; Ellis spent much of the afternoon mired in traffic aboard the No. 02 DEMCO | Farm Rescue Chevrolet.

However, as the action intensified throughout the afternoon, so did Ellis’s charge through the field. Staying patient and taking advantage of opportunities as they developed, Ellis steadily climbed the leaderboard and ultimately crossed the finish line with a lead-lap 23rd-place finish.

Following another welcomed two-week break, Ellis and Young’s Motorsports return to action refreshed and focused on making the most of the final stretch of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, beginning with Friday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

While the results haven’t always reflected the team’s potential, encouraging performances at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway and EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway, combined with the team’s perseverance at Iowa, have given Ellis and the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team plenty of motivation heading back to the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ryan Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday, Troconis will call his 45th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race from atop the pit box. In his previous 44 starts, he has recorded two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The season’s 24th race will mark his third tango at Daytona International Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

He also has 10 starts as the leader in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, with a track-best fourth-place effort twice, most recently with series champion Ben Rhodes in the 2018 NextEra Energy Resources 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh and eighth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Daytona International Speedway.

The organization made its series debut at the World Center of Racing in February 2024, successfully qualifying for the season-opening event before a late-race accident derailed a promising performance.

Young’s Motorsports returned to Daytona that August and rebounded in impressive fashion, advancing from 20th on the starting grid to finish ninth — one of the team’s two top-10 finishes during its inaugural season.

Earlier this year, Young’s Motorsports raised the bar even higher at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Making his debut with the organization, Ryan Ellis charged from the 32nd starting position to finish sixth, delivering the team’s best NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series result at Daytona to date.

Overall, Young’s Motorsports has competed in 12 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series superspeedway events, earning an average finishing position of 21.3.

Through the organization’s six previous starts at Daytona specifically, Young’s Motorsports has recorded an average starting position of 25.8 and an average finishing position of 20.7, with two top-10 performances highlighting its growing superspeedway résumé.

Beyond its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization also brings considerable superspeedway experience through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2014, Young’s Motorsports has made 21 Truck Series starts at Daytona, producing an average finishing position of 17.4. That tenure is highlighted by a team-best fourth-place result with Spencer Boyd in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 112 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.7 and an average finish of 25.1.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Daytona International Speedway: “Daytona is always one of those races you look forward to because you know anything can happen.

“There’s an energy around that place that is hard to describe, especially when you’re racing under the lights. You’re running two and three-wide at incredibly high speeds, constantly making decisions and trying to anticipate what everyone around you is going to do.

“It’s stressful, but it’s also a lot of fun, and there aren’t many feelings that compare to being in contention late in a race at Daytona.”

On Keys to Success at Daytona International Speedway: “Patience is probably one of the biggest things at Daytona, but you also have to know when it’s time to go.

“You can’t control everything that happens in a superspeedway race, so you have to focus on making smart decisions, communicating with your spotter and putting yourself around the right people in the draft.

“Track position becomes increasingly important as you get closer to the finish, and hopefully we can stay out of trouble, keep our No. 02 ROSCH Company Chevrolet clean and be in a position to make something happen when it counts.”

On Goals for Daytona International Speedway: “The goal is to give ourselves a chance at the end.

“We know what this team is capable of at Daytona, and I think that gives everyone a little extra confidence going into Friday night. First, we have to qualify as close to the front as possible, and then we can focus on being smart, staying on the lead lap, and keeping ourselves in contention.

“If we’re still there with 10 or 15 laps to go, hopefully we can put ourselves in position to contend for another top-10 and maybe even something more.”

On February Daytona International Speedway Finish: “February was obviously a really special race for us.

“It was my first race with Young’s Motorsports; we started 32nd and were able to work our way through everything that Daytona threw at us and come home sixth.

“That was a huge way to start our season together and showed what this team is capable of when we execute and are around at the finish.

“At the same time, we know what happened in February doesn’t guarantee us anything this weekend. Daytona can change in an instant, so we have to approach Friday night as a completely new race.

“Hopefully we can take some of what we learned in February, put ourselves in the right position again and have another result that everyone at Young’s Motorsports can be proud of.”

On Partnership with ROSCH Company: “I’m really excited and appreciative to have ROSCH Company involved with our program at Daytona.

“They’ve built an impressive business through hard work, quality and a commitment to getting the job done right, and those are values that translate really well to what we’re trying to accomplish at Young’s Motorsports.

“Daytona is one of the biggest stages in our sport, so hopefully we can give ROSCH Company a lot of great exposure, introduce their brand to NASCAR fans across the country and, most importantly, give everyone associated with their company something to cheer about Friday night.”

On Goals for Remainder of 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season: “We still have a lot that we want to accomplish before this season is over.

“We may not be racing for the championship, but that doesn’t change how important these remaining races are to me or anyone at Young’s Motorsports. We’ve had weekends where I feel like our performance was much better than the final result showed, and we want to turn some of those strong runs into finishes.

“The goal from Daytona forward is to keep getting better, maximize every opportunity and hopefully put together some races that really showcase the progress this No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team has made.

“We want to finish the season with momentum, continue delivering for all of the partners who have supported us and give ourselves plenty to be excited about looking toward the future.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Natalie Decker

Primary Partner(s): Chad Powers on Hulu

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

2026 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, looking to build momentum with its expanding two-car effort as the season rolls on at Iowa Speedway this weekend.

Female driver Natalie Decker joins the organization and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the 24th race of the 33-race 2026 schedule.

● About Natalie: Natalie Decker is an Eagle River, Wisconsin native and accomplished professional race car driver who has competed in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and Trans Am Series.

She made history in 2020 with a fifth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the best result by a female driver in Truck Series history.

Decker also earned the pole for the 2018 ARCA season opener at Daytona and captured the 2021 Trans Am ProAm championship.

Outside of racing, in addition to being a wife and a mother, Decker serves as a Champion Ambassador for the Arthritis Foundation, raising awareness for rheumatoid arthritis.

● All-Aboard! For the 24th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Chad Powers on Hulu as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Friday night’s 100-lap event.

Chad Powers is a comedy series on Hulu starring Glen Powell as Russ Holliday, a disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself as an eccentric walk-on for the South Georgia Catfish.

Co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron, the show draws inspiration from Eli Manning’s viral ESPN+ sketch.

Season 1 premiered on September 30, 2025, and Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 3, 2026, on Hulu.

● Natalie Decker O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Winn-Dixie 250 will mark Natalie Decker’s fifth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Daytona International Speedway.

In her four previous starts at the “World Center of Racing,” Decker has earned a track-best finish of 18th after starting 30th for DGM Racing in the 2024 United Rentals 300.

Overall, Decker carries an average NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finishing position of 27.0 at the famed 2.5-mile Daytona Beach, Fla., superspeedway.

Decker’s Daytona résumé also includes two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, highlighted by a career-best fifth-place finish in the 2020 NextEra Energy Resources 250 while competing for Niece Motorsports.

The performance was historic, as Decker’s fifth-place result established a new benchmark for the highest-finishing female driver in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history at the time.

She surpassed Jennifer Jo Cobb, who previously held the distinction following a sixth-place finish in the 2011 NextEra Energy Resources 250 for her own Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing team.

Following its final two-week summer break of the season, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action this weekend for the highly anticipated Winn-Dixie 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Friday night’s anticipated thriller will serve as the regular-season finale for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, setting the Chase field for the stretch toward the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in early November.

The annual late-summer tradition under the lights kicks off Friday night with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before the stars and cars of the NASCAR Cup Series roar to life Saturday night for the always drama-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will also determine its Chase field.

Few venues deliver the intensity, unpredictability and spectacle of Daytona International Speedway. The famed 2.5-mile superspeedway places an enormous premium on drafting partners, split-second decisions and positioning, with competitors routinely racing two and three-wide at speeds approaching 200 miles per hour.

Success at Daytona requires considerably more than outright speed. Drivers must remain patient while navigating the draft, communicate effectively with their spotters and teammates and recognize when to make aggressive moves as the field jockeys for position.

One poorly timed decision — whether by the driver or someone nearby — can dramatically change the complexion of the race in an instant.

The closing laps traditionally raise the intensity even further, with competitors willing to take greater risks and opportunities becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Avoiding the inevitable chaos, maintaining track position and having drafting help at precisely the right moment can ultimately separate a potential top-five finish from a disappointing early exit.

With another nationally televised opportunity awaiting, Decker and Young’s Motorsports will look to make the most of their return to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway.

Building on the progress shown throughout the 2026 season, Young’s Motorsports aims for a strong performance with the No. 42 Chevrolet while continuing to gather valuable information over the final nine races of the season.

● Natalie Decker NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Decker has 16 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to her credit, earning a career-best 18th-place finish after starting 30th in the 2024 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for DGM Racing.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Friday night, he will be the crew chief in his 185th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 184 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 24th race will be his 12th tango at Daytona International Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In 2021, Abbott guided Brandon Gdovic to a strong eighth-place Daytona finish in the Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh and eighth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Daytona International Speedway.

The organization made its series debut at the World Center of Racing in February 2024, successfully qualifying for the season-opening event before a late-race accident derailed a promising performance.

Young’s Motorsports returned to Daytona that August and rebounded in impressive fashion, advancing from 20th on the starting grid to finish ninth — one of the team’s two top-10 finishes during its inaugural season.

Earlier this year, Young’s Motorsports raised the bar even higher at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Making his debut with the organization, Ryan Ellis charged from the 32nd starting position to finish sixth, delivering the team’s best NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series result at Daytona to date.

Overall, Young’s Motorsports has competed in 12 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series superspeedway events, earning an average finishing position of 21.3.

In its six previous starts at Daytona, Young’s Motorsports has averaged a 25.8 starting position and a 20.7 finishing position, with two top-10 performances highlighting its growing superspeedway résumé.

Beyond its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization also brings considerable superspeedway experience through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2014, Young’s Motorsports has made 21 Truck Series starts at Daytona, producing an average finishing position of 17.4. That tenure is highlighted by a team-best fourth-place result with Spencer Boyd in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 112 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.7 and an average finish of 25.1.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Natalie Decker, please visit nataliedeckerinc.com, like her on Facebook (Natalie Decker), and follow her on Instagram (@nataliedecker), TikTok (@natalie_decker) and X |Twitter (@NatalieRacing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Natalie Decker Quoteboard:

On Daytona International Speedway: “Daytona is always special to me. “There is so much history and energy surrounding that track, and every time I’ve had the opportunity to race there, I’ve tried to soak it all in.

“I’ve had some memorable moments there throughout my career, especially finishing fifth in the Truck Series, so I’m really excited to be going back and hopefully create another great memory on Friday night.”

On Keys to Success at Daytona International Speedway: “Patience and awareness are probably two of the biggest things at Daytona.

“You must understand what’s happening around you, work well in the draft and know when to be aggressive and when to back out of a situation. So much can change in just a few laps, especially toward the end of the race.

“The biggest thing is keeping the car clean, making smart decisions and putting yourself in position to have a chance when it matters most.”

On Goals for Daytona International Speedway: “My goal is to make the most of everything we have throughout the weekend.

“First and foremost, we need to get ourselves comfortably into the race, and then the focus shifts to executing and being there at the finish. Daytona has been both good and bad to me over the years, and I know firsthand how quickly things can change there.

“If we can stay patient, avoid trouble and have our No. 42 Chad Powers on Hulu Chevrolet in the lead draft late in the race, I think we can put ourselves in a position to accomplish something really special.”

On NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m extremely grateful to Tyler Young and everyone at Young’s Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.

“Any chance to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series means a lot to me, and to have that opportunity at Daytona makes it even more special.

“I want to make the most of the opportunity they’ve given me, work hard with everyone on the No. 42 team and represent Young’s Motorsports and all of our partners the right way. Hopefully we can put together a strong race and give everyone involved something to be proud of.”

Race Information:

The Winn-Dixie 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 24th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Qualifying will begin on Fri., Aug. 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).