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Roe Set for Three-Race Sprint to Close INDY NXT Season

By Official Release
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Indianapolis, IN (Aug. 27, 2026) – James Roe is gearing up for a busy finish to the 2026 INDY NXT season, with three races packed into the next two weekends. The final stretch begins in Milwaukee, before Roe and Chip Ganassi Racing head west for the season-ending doubleheader near Monterey, CA.

First up is the historic Milwaukee Mile, where Roe returns to oval racing for Sunday’s 90-lap event. The No. 8 Topcon driver enters the weekend with confidence after a strong test at the one-mile oval just a few weeks ago.

From Milwaukee, the INDY NXT crews make the quick turnaround to California for the season-ending doubleheader at the Grand Prix of Monterey. The weekend shifts Roe back to road-course racing at the challenging 2.2-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, highlighted by its iconic Corkscrew. The event also carries extra significance for Roe and longtime partner Topcon, which is headquartered in the Bay Area.

“Really looking forward to these next two weekends and finishing the INDY NXT season on a high,” said Roe. “We had a strong test at Milwaukee a few weeks ago, and I always get excited to go oval racing. Then we head straight to Laguna Seca, which is always a special weekend with it being a home race for Topcon. It’s essentially three races in 10 days, so it’s going to be a busy stretch, but the CGR team will be ready to go.”

The Milwaukee INDY NXT race airs Sunday, Aug. 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1. The season concludes at Laguna Seca with Race 1 Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS2, followed by Race 2 Sunday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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