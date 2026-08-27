Snap-on Extends Partnership with Milwaukee Race, INDYCAR, IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026) – Snap-on Incorporated, Wisconsin State Fair Park and INDYCAR announced Aug. 27 that Snap-on will continue as title sponsor of the Snap-on INDYCAR Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile for multiple years.

Snap-on also has renewed its multiyear partnership with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), continuing as the Official Tools & Equipment Partner of both organizations.

Founded in Milwaukee in 1920, Snap-on operates 15 manufacturing facilities across the United States, including two in Southeast Wisconsin. Its partnerships with the Milwaukee Mile, INDYCAR and IMS reflect the company’s broader connection to professional motorsports and the skilled professionals who drive it.

“Bringing INDYCAR racing back to the legendary Milwaukee Mile in 2024 was a win for Wisconsin and a win for race fans everywhere,” said Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “We’re extremely grateful for Snap-on’s continued support and its long-term commitment to this event. We look forward to working together to deliver the fastest racing on earth at the world’s most historic track.”

Said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer: “Snap-on has been dedicated to celebrating the pride and dignity of Makers and Fixers performing critical work for over a century, and Milwaukee is a wellspring of the energy that has driven our enterprise from the very beginning. Extending our partnership with the Milwaukee Mile, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway reflects our deep respect for the skilled professionals of motorsports who make spectacular race days possible.”

This weekend, the partnership will be in action at the Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 on Saturday and the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 on Sunday. Fans can visit the Snap-on Experience to see demonstrations and the popular Snap-on truck parade, collect driver autographs and much more in the Free Fan Zone.

“Our partnership with Snap-on reflects a shared commitment to the people, skills and technical excellence that drive INDYCAR,” said Mark Miles, chief executive officer of INDYCAR and Penske Entertainment. “This extension demonstrates the strength of our extensive relationship across INDYCAR, IMS and the Milwaukee Mile. We look forward to continuing our work together and celebrating the people behind the performance.”

The weekend also will celebrate Makers and Fixers whose skill and expertise keep society moving, from repair garages and aviation hangars to plant floors. Saturday’s Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 will recognize technical education partners, students and instructors helping to address America’s critical skills gap. Sunday’s Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will honor the Factory 15, select associates representing the thousands of Makers who produce the tools and equipment professionals rely on every day.

As part of race weekend, the winning pit crews will again be recognized with the Snap-on Makers and Fixers Award for their highly specialized work and performance. INDYCAR and IMS will continue this initiative, including presentation of a similar award to the winning Indianapolis 500 pit crew.

Tickets for the 2026 Snap-on INDYCAR Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile are available at MilwaukeeMile.com.

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions.

Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2025 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.