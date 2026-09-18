Gus Dean Returns to Twitty’s Mud Bog Ready for Fall Mud Truck Weekend

ULMER, S.C. — After sweltering temperatures created brutally hot conditions inside and outside the Mud Trucks during Twitty’s Mud Bog earlier this summer, competitors can expect at least a slight break from the extreme heat when the popular mud racing venue comes alive again this weekend in Ulmer, South Carolina

While temperatures are still expected to be plenty warm, Gus Dean knows the competition will remain as hot as ever when he returns behind the wheel of his fan-favorite Mega Truck, VENGEANCE, for Twitty’s Mud Bog’s annual fall Ronald McDonald House event.

Dean and his team will make the trek to the South Carolina venue to put together a productive weekend, make consistent passes, and keep learning as they work through the remaining events on their 2026 Mud Truck schedule.

“Every time we come to Twitty’s, we know we’re going to be surrounded by a lot of good people and some really strong competition,” said Dean. “We’ve continued working on VENGEANCE, trying to learn what the truck likes and what we can do better every time we unload.

“Our expectations are pretty simple. We want to make good, clean passes, take care of our equipment and hopefully improve every time we get an opportunity in the pit. If we can do those things, we’ll see where we stack up at the end of the weekend.”

Twitty’s Mud Bog has become a familiar destination for Dean and the VENGEANCE team over the past several seasons, providing a challenging environment against competitors who continue to raise the level of Mud Truck racing throughout the region.

Dean enjoyed one of his program’s most memorable moments at the Ulmer facility with a victory during the fall event last season, but his most recent trip to Twitty’s in June proved considerably more challenging.

Rather than dwelling on the difficult outing, Dean and his team have used the experience as another opportunity to learn, regroup and better understand what VENGEANCE needs heading into this weekend.

“This type of racing can humble you pretty quickly,” Dean added. “We’ve had some really good days at Twitty’s, and we’ve also had days where things just didn’t come together the way we wanted. June was one of those weekends.

“But that’s part of racing. You go back to work, look at what you can do differently and try to come back better the next time. We’re still learning every time we race this truck, and we have a lot of respect for the competition.

“Our focus this weekend is simply on making good passes, improving throughout the event and seeing where that puts us.”

Beyond the competition, this weekend carries additional significance with Twitty’s Mud Bog once again bringing racers, teams and fans together in support of Ronald McDonald House.

For Dean, the opportunity to compete while being part of an event designed to help others adds another layer of importance to the weekend.

“This is one of those weekends that is about more than just racing,” Dean continued. “We all come to Twitty’s because we enjoy the sport, the competition and being around the people who make the Mud Truck community what it is, but knowing the weekend also helps support Ronald McDonald House makes it even more meaningful.

﻿“Hopefully, everyone comes out, has a great time, enjoys some great racing and, most importantly, we can all help make a difference for families who need that support.”

Under the hood, Dean will once again rely on the horsepower of Wicked Racing Engines, continuing his relationship with the respected engine-building operation led by fellow Mud Truck competitor Duke Bohanon.

The partnership has provided Dean and the VENGEANCE team with valuable support as they continue developing their Mud Truck program and working to maximize the package’s performance and reliability.

“Duke has been in my corner for a long time, and the relationship we’ve built means a lot to me,” said Dean.

“It’s more than just horsepower — it’s trust, hard work and knowing you have people around you who care about what you’re trying to accomplish.

“There are a lot of pieces that have to come together to have a successful weekend in this sport. We appreciate everything Duke and Wicked Racing Engines continue to put into our program, and hopefully, we can put together a solid weekend for everyone involved.”

Whether competing on asphalt or slinging mud, Dean continues to embrace opportunities to compete across different forms of motorsports.

A three-time ARCA Menards Series winner, Dean has increasingly immersed himself in Mud Truck competition with VENGEANCE, embracing not only the challenge behind the wheel but also the camaraderie and passionate fanbase surrounding the sport.

His involvement has also provided Dean with an opportunity to use lessons learned throughout his motorsports career to encourage continued conversations surrounding driver safety.

A longtime advocate for improved driver safety, Dean has used his experience competing across multiple motorsports disciplines to encourage greater awareness of cockpit protection, quality safety equipment and continued education throughout the Mud Truck community.

As the sport continues to grow and attract larger fields and crowds, Dean believes safety should continue evolving alongside it.

“I love seeing the sport grow because the fans and competitors are what make Mud Truck racing so special,” said Dean. “At the same time, I’d love to see us continue raising the bar when it comes to safety. You never want to take away from what makes this sport exciting, but there’s always room to make things safer without changing what people love about it.

“I also think we have an opportunity to keep learning from each other and continue raising the bar when it comes to safety. You can keep everything that makes Mud Truck racing exciting while also looking for ways to better protect the people inside these trucks.

“It’s encouraging to see more and more drivers becoming aware of the importance of safety and investing in equipment that can help better protect them. That’s progress, and it’s something I’ll always support.”

As the engines roar to life and the mud begins to fly at Twitty’s Mud Bog this weekend, Dean will once again climb behind the wheel of VENGEANCE with a straightforward approach: concentrate on his own program, make the most of each pass and continue building toward a strong conclusion to the season.

With competitive fields and little margin for error, Dean understands that success in Mud Truck racing is earned one pass at a time.

“We always want to run well, and obviously, anytime you show up at an event, you’d love to leave with something to celebrate,” Dean said. “But we also understand you have to earn that.

“There are a lot of talented people doing this, and nobody is going to give you anything. Our focus is on doing our jobs, learning throughout the weekend and trying to get a little better every time we make a pass.

“We’re thankful we get to do this, we appreciate everyone who supports us and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at Twitty’s.”

Following his Twitty’s Mud Bog run, Dean still has unfinished business in 2026, with additional opportunities remaining to compete with VENGEANCE before turning the page toward his 2027 plans.

﻿For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@GusDean) and X | Twitter (@GusDean).