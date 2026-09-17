RFK Racing – Bristol II Advance

Bristol Event Info:

Date: Saturday, September 19th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Bristol, TN

Format: 500 Laps, 266.5 miles, Stages: 125-250-500

TV: USA Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Storylines:

Brad Keselowski – After leading 55 laps a race ago at World Wide Technology Raceway, Brad Keselowski proved that he and his team have what it takes to play spoiler during the Chase. Keselowski returns to a track where he has three career wins, and nearly a fourth victory in this race one year ago. In 2025, he led 33 laps in the Bristol night race and came within a mile of victory, ultimately finishing second.

Chris Buescher – After a slow start to the Chase Chris Buescher is looking to bounce back in a big way Saturday night. Of his six career wins, two have come on short tracks, including his 2022 Bristol win. That night he led 169 laps and snapped a 222 race winless streak. Bristol is among Buescher’s best tracks as he has led more laps there than he has at any other track – 187 laps led.

Ryan Preece – Beyond a doubt Ryan Preece’s Daytona win proved that you can never count him out. The Chase’s Cinderella has already moved up two spots in the standings and now has his sights set on Bristol’s Gladiator Sword Trophy. He’s already won one short track race (Cook-Out Clash at Bowman Gray) this season and now heads back to the type of layout that made him a Northeast Modified star. He’s also a proven winner at Bristol, having won an O’Reilly Series race in the high-banked half mile in 2018.

Pace Laps:

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the iconic night race with team co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski bringing a proven track record at the Last Great Colosseum, including three NASCAR Cup Series victories, 11 top‑10 finishes, and two career poles across 29 starts at the high‑banked half‑mile.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway for the second time this season as the 2026 Chase continues, putting the sport’s spotlight on one of its most demanding short tracks where experience aggression and endurance are rewarded.

2022 victor at the Last Great Colosseum and 2026 NCS Chase driver Chris Buescher is coming to Bristol seeking redemption coming off an end to his day this past weekend in St. Louis due to a right rear rotor failure.

Buescher has added five top‑10 finishes at Bristol, showing steady progress and the ability to stay competitive through long, physical races.

Fellow 2026 NCS Chase driver Ryan Preece heads to Bristol Motor Speedway as one of the field’s most respected short‑track racers, bringing momentum from a recent short‑track victory in the season‑opening Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger/Kool-Aid /Little Bites

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Body Guard

This weekend, the No. 60 Body Guad Ford Mustang Dark Horse features a unique high-vis orange paint scheme for this year’s Bristol Night Race. The scheme features silver reflective striping and a specific chevron pattern to help promote awareness for work zone visibility.

Keselowski at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starts: 30

Wins: 3

Top-10s: 11

Poles: 2

In the 2025 Bristol Night Race, the veteran driver led 33 laps and was poised to win before being passed in the closing laps leaving Bristol with a 2nd place finish.

In the most recent visit to Bristol in the spring, Brad Keselowski rolled off 21st and finished 14th.

Brad Keselowski brings a strong Bristol résumé into race week; with 29 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the half‑mile.

The Michigan native is a three‑time Bristol victor, capitalizing on his precision and experience at one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks.

Keselowski has recorded eleven top‑10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway, underscoring his ability to consistently contend under the lights at the Last Great Colosseum.

He has also shown strong qualifying speed at Bristol, earning two career poles and routinely positioning himself near the front of the field.

Buescher at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starts: 19

Wins: 1

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Chris Buescher heads to Bristol Motor Speedway with a growing body of experience, making his 20th NASCAR Cup Series start at the high‑banked half‑mile.

The No. 17 driver broke through at the Last Great Colosseum in 2022, scoring a Cup Series victory, leading 169 laps of the race, and proving their ability to manage Bristol’s intensity and pace.

187 Bristol laps led – Most of all tracks

Buescher has added five top‑10 finishes at Bristol, showing steady progress and the ability to stay competitive through long, physical races.

The Texas native has continued refining his approach and race execution, turning improved track position into solid results.

Preece at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starts: 11

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Ryan Preece heads to Bristol Motor Speedway as one of the field’s most respected short‑track racers, bringing momentum from a recent short‑track victory in the season‑opening Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. (has 9 Short track top 10 finishes – 3 Top 10 finishes last 6 races)

In 11 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol, Preece has logged three top‑10 finishes, highlighting his ability to battle in the heavy‑traffic, high‑intensity environment of the half‑mile.

Known for his background racing modifieds Preece brings precision and patience to these tight layouts, the Connecticut native continues to apply his short‑track background to the fast‑paced challenges of Bristol.

As Preece’s Cup Series experience continues to grow, he remains a driver, trending upward on short tracks, carrying confidence and determination into the weekend at the Last Great Colosseum.

RFK at The Last Great Colosseum

Cup Wins: 12 (Mark Martin, 1993; Mark Martin, 1998; Kurt Busch, 2003; Kurt Busch, 2003; Kurt Busch, 2004; Matt Kenseth, 2005; Matt Kenseth, 2006; Carl Edwards, 2007; Carl Edwards, 2008; Greg Biffle, 2012; Carl Edwards, 2014; Chris Buescher. 2022)

Masters of Bristol: RFK Racing has built a legacy at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning 12 NASCAR Cup Series victories at one of the sport’s most iconic venues. From Mark Martin’s early success in the 1990s to Kurt Busch’s dominant mid‑2000s run and recent wins by Carl Edwards and Chris Buescher, RFK has consistently risen to the challenge at the high‑banked half‑mile.

Short‑Track Excellence: Known as the Last Great Colosseum, Bristol rewards bold, aggression, and commitment—qualities that have long defined RFK Racing. Over decades of competition, the organization has demonstrated an ability to contend in the physically demanding, fast‑paced environment that makes Bristol one of NASCAR’s toughest tests.

A Multi‑Series Presence: RFK Racing’s impact at Bristol extends beyond the Cup Series, with victories across multiple divisions emphasizing the organization’s depth and adaptability on the famed concrete short track.

RFK Bristol Speedway Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1998 Martin Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2004 Busch Cup

2005 Kenseth Cup

2006 Kenseth Cup

2007 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2012 Biffle Cup

2014 Edwards Cup

2022 Buescher Cup

1996 Martin NOAPS

1997 Burton NOAPS

2006 Kenseth NOAPS

2007 Edwards NOAPS

2009 Ragan NOAPS

2004 Edward NCTS

2006 Martin NCTS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

St. Louis: Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing showed up ready for battle with all three teams, giving their absolute all from the drop of the green flag to the final lap. Brad Keselowski led 55 laps and stayed in the hunt for the win, backed by strong pit stops and a fast No. 6 Ford Mustang. Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team fought handling issues, making steady adjustments to improve the balance and score a top 20 finish. Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team battled tight handling but used adjustments and strategy to gain track position before a blown brake rotor with 18 laps to go ended Buescher’s day. RFK Racing showed the heart of a team that never backs down. Through every challenge, all three teams kept pushing, making adjustments, and battling for every position.

Points Standings: Buescher: 13th, Preece: 14th, Keselowski: 18th