CRACKER BARREL NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF PRE-RACE CONCERT FOR BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 18, 2026) – Bristol Motor Speedway today announced Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® as the presenting sponsor of the pre-race concert for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race this Saturday. The “Cracker Barrel Pre-Race Concert” will feature diamond-selling country superstar Brian Kelley on the infield stage at 5 p.m. ET, setting the tone for one of NASCAR’s most iconic nights of the season.

The partnership unites two Tennessee institutions on the sport’s grandest stage, as Cracker Barrel — headquartered in Lebanon — brings its commitment to community and Country Hospitality to The Last Great Colosseum for America’s Night Race weekend.

“Cracker Barrel has already become a great part of the fan experience at Bristol, and we’re excited to expand that partnership in a big way Saturday night inside The Last Great Colosseum,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Cracker Barrel has a great tradition of bringing people together, and that fits perfectly with the energy and atmosphere at Bristol. With Brian Kelley taking the stage before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, it’s going to be an incredible way to get our fans fired up for the action under the lights.”

Cracker Barrel’s presence at Bristol is the latest expression of the brand’s growing engagement with Speedway Motorsports, deepening a partnership which originated with the sponsorship of Nashville Superspeedway’s Cracker Barrel 400 Cup Series race starting in 2025. The “Cracker Barrel Experience” fan zone stage has also become the centerpiece of fan zones across all Speedway Motorsports properties.

Headlining the Cracker Barrel Pre-Race Concert, Brian Kelley will bring his sun-soaked sound and hit-making energy to the Bristol infield stage. First known as the Florida half of the GRAMMY-nominated Florida Georgia Line — which earned 19 career No. 1 hits — Kelley now headlines a thriving solo career with new releases including “Queen Of 30A,” “93 In The Keys” and “Bought A Boat.”

The 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the third of 10 postseason races in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase. The race will take the green flag at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on USA Network and broadcast on PRN Radio.

Tickets for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race start at $65 for adults. Kids 12 and under are only $10 for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race with a paid adult admission.

For more information, visit BristolMotorSpeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, the tradition-rich Food City 500 and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor, center-hung, four-sided video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.