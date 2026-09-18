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Jesse Love awarded O’Reilly Chase pole at Bristol

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Jesse Love was awarded the pole position for the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 18.

The event’s starting lineup was initially going to be determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-car, two-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 39 competitors vying for 38 starting spots would cycle around Bristol twice to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

Friday’s qualifying session, however, was canceled due to inclement weather. As a result, the lineup was determined using a qualifying metric formula from the NASCAR rulebook. This resulted in Love being awarded the first-place starting spot as he is coming off a victory in the series’ recent event at World Wide Technology Raceway on September 12 and is currently ranked in fourth place in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Chase standings.

With the awarded pole, Love, who was the third-fastest competitor in practice earlier on Friday, will lead the field to the start of an O’Reilly event from first place for a third time this season. The reigning O’Reilly champion from Menlo Park, California, snapped a yearlong winless drought this past weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Despite trailing the points lead by 16 points, Love has seven Chase events remaining to make up his deficit and contend to defend his series’ title prior to this year’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

Love will share the front row with Sheldon Creed, a 2026 O’Reilly Chase contender who currently leads the standings and finished in the runner-up spot behind Love at World Wide Technology Raceway. Chasers Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil and Taylor Gray will start in the top five, respectively. Brent Crews will be the highest non-Chase contender on the starting grid in sixth place while Chasers Parker Retzlaff, Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier, Rajah Caruth and Brandon Jones will follows suit in the top 11, respectively. Notably, Austin Hill and Corey Day will be the two lowest-starting Chase contenders on the grid in 20th and 26th, respectively.

With 39 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, Landon S. Huffman was the lone competitor who did not make the main event.

Starting Lineup:

  1. Jesse Love
  2. Sheldon Creed
  3. Sam Mayer
  4. Carson Kvapil
  5. Taylor Gray
  6. Brent Crews
  7. Parker Retzlaff
  8. Sammy Smith
  9. Justin Allgaier
  10. Rajah Caruth
  11. Brandon Jones
  12. Dean Thompson
  13. Jeb Burton
  14. Ryan Sieg
  15. Kyle Sieg
  16. William Sawalich
  17. Brennan Poole
  18. Patrick Staropoli
  19. Anthony Alfredo
  20. Austin Hill
  21. Blaine Perkins
  22. Josh Williams
  23. Andrew Patterson
  24. Stefan Parsons
  25. Garrett Smithley
  26. Corey Day
  27. Ryan Ellis
  28. Josh Bilicki
  29. Jeremy Clements
  30. David Starr
  31. Logan Bearden
  32. Lavar Scott
  33. Nick Sanchez
  34. Harrison Burton
  35. Carson Ware
  36. Jake Finch
  37. Natalie Decker
  38. JJ Yeley

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

The 2026 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, September 18, at 7:30 ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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