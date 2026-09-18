Miami to Take Center Stage as Host of 2026 NASCAR Awards

NASCAR’s postseason celebration moves to Miami following Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Channel to livestream awards ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 18, 2026) – NASCAR announced today that the annual NASCAR Awards will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, bringing the sport’s champions, stars and industry leaders together just two days after the NASCAR Cup Series championship is decided at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The move to Miami marks the first time the NASCAR Awards for all three of the sport’s national series will be held together in the city, adding a new destination and fresh energy to one of the sport’s signature celebrations. Following Championship Weekend, the NASCAR community will come together to celebrate the drivers and teams who conquered the 2026 season and claimed NASCAR’s ultimate prizes.

The evening will honor the newly crowned champions of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, along with the drivers, teams and personalities who helped define the 2026 season.

“The championship is the culmination of everything our drivers and teams work for all season, and we want the celebration that follows to feel just as big,” said Michael Verlatti, NASCAR Vice President, Signature Experience Group. “Miami is one of the world’s most dynamic cities, and it provides an incredible backdrop to celebrate our champions and bring the energy of Championship Weekend into a new setting. We’re excited to give our fans and industry a NASCAR Awards experience unlike any we’ve had before.”

The celebration begins Sunday, Nov. 8, when the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway crowns the 2026 champion. Two days later, the spotlight shifts from the racetrack to Miami for an evening celebrating the season’s biggest moments, most memorable performances and newest champions.

The NASCAR Awards ceremony will be livestreamed beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10 exclusively on the NASCAR Channel, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to the postseason celebration. The NASCAR Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming channel available on Xumo Play, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Prime Video.

The NASCAR Awards were most recently held in Scottsdale, Arizona last season. The move to Miami underscores NASCAR’s continued commitment to bringing its biggest events and experiences to dynamic markets and creating meaningful opportunities to connect the sport with fans beyond the racetrack.

NASCAR will host a celebration for the NASCAR Regional Series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and the NASCAR International Series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), on Friday, Nov. 20 in Charlotte, N.C. at the Charlotte Convention Center.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.