Joey Logano sneaks through for wild Bristol Night Race victory

Joey Logano had the seas parting ways for him when it mattered most and it enabled him to emerge victorious amid a nine-lap shootout in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 19.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion from Middletown, Connecticut, led twice for 93 of 500-scheduled laps in an event where he was awarded a front row starting spot based on a qualifying metric formula and played an early pit strategic move during the event’s competition caution to remain on the track and claim the first stage victory. Despite surrendering the lead to pit prior to the second stage’s start, Logano methodically navigated his way back towards the front and remained upfront by netting a third-place result in the second stage’s conclusion. While continuing to race upfront, Logano waited two laps during the start of a nine-lap shootout to overtake Chase contenders Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson in a single lap to storm to the lead. From there, Logano used the clean air to motor his way to a big victory under the lights at Thunder Valley and reel in his points deficit in his championship quest for 2026.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a qualifying metric formula after the event’s on-track qualifying session scheduled for Friday, September 18, was canceled due to inclement weather. As a result, Kyle Larson, winner of last weekend’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway, was awarded the pole position and he shared the front row with Joey Logano.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, Kyle Larson, who started on the outside lane, launched this No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry ahead of Logano, teammate William Byron and the field through the first two turns. With Byron assuming the runner-up spot from Logano, Larson cycled back to the frontstretch and led the first lap. Larson proceeded to lead by exactly half a second through the fifth lap mark over Byron and Logano as Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin followed suit in the top five, respectively.

Through the first 10-scheduled laps, Larson was leading early by seven-tenths of a second over Byron while Logano, Bowman, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon occupied the top-10 spots in front of Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece and Connor Zilisch, respectively. Behind, Chase contenders Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick were mired in 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, 31st and 32nd, respectively, as Larson led by eight-tenths of a second at the Lap 15 mark.

On Lap 18, thousands of NASCAR fans waved yellow towels to pay tribute to the late two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who also won a combined 23 NASCAR national touring series victories at Bristol. Following the tribute, Larson maintained the lead by within four-tenths of a second just past the Lap 25 mark before he stabilized it at the Lap 30 mark.

On Lap 40, a competition caution flew. By then, Larson had lapped Reddick and Josh Berry, who was also a lap down, was ahead of Reddick at the moment of caution to receive the free pass. During the competition caution, nearly the entire field led by Larson pitted while the rest led by Logano and including teammate Cindric, Buescher, Blaney and Briscoe remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Larson exited pit road first ahead of Austin Dillon, Byron, Alex Bowman and Hamlin, respectively.

When the event restarted on Lap 48, Logano used the inside lane to motor his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry ahead through the first two turns from the inside lane while teammates Cindric and Blaney along with Buescher, Briscoe, Larson and Austin Dillon gave chase. Logaon led the next lap as the field fanned out and jostled for spots. While Cindric battled Buescher to maintain the runner-up spot, Logano led by six-tenths of a second on Lap 55 before his advantage slightly decreased down to four-tenths of a second another five laps later.

Just past the Lap 70 mark, Logano continued to lead by four-tenths of a second over Cindric while Buescher, Blaney and Larson trailed in the top five, respectively. Logano’s lead then slightly grew up to half a second over the next five laps before it stood at half a second on Lap 80. As Logano grew his lead up to eight-tenths of a second by Lap 85, he then boosted up to a second over Cindric on Lap 90 as teammate Blaney was up in third place, thus placing all three Team Penske entries in the top-three spots.

On Lap 93, the event’s second caution flew, first for cause, due to Erik Jones getting loose and spinning his No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE entry through the backstretch. At the time of caution, Logano was leading by half a second over teammate Cindric and by a second over teammate Blaney while Buescher, Larson, Byron, Briscoe, Chastain, Hamlin and Wallace followed suit, respectively. In addition, Austin Hill was the first competitor a lap down and was awarded the free pass over Reddick.

During the event’s second caution, split pit strategies ensued as some led by third-place Blaney and including Buescher, Byron, Briscoe, Wallace, Bell, Bowman, Austin Dillon, Zilisch, Nemechek, Berry, McDowell, Gragson, Custer, Gilliland, Allmendinger, Elliott, Suarez, Stenhouse, van Gisbergen and Austin Hill pitted while the rest led by Logano and Cindric remained on the track. Amid the pit stops, Buescher made contact with Allmendinger while exiting his pit stall.

As the event restarted on Lap 101, Logano rocketed ahead of Cindric, Larson and the field from the outside lane to maintain the lead for a full cycle. As Logano led, Larson reeled in and challenged Logano for the lead, where the latter duo swapped spots through the turns and straightaways just past the Lap 105 mark. With Chastain navigating his way into third place over Cindric, Hocevar and Hamlin, Logano, who raced on the outside lane, continued to fend off Larson, who instigated challenges from the inside lane, through and past the Lap 110 mark before Logano led by more than half a second just past the Lap 115 mark.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 125, Logano, who led as high as nine-tenths of a second during the recent green-flag run, captured his fourth Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Larson settled in second ahead of Hamlin, Chastain and Gibbs while Blaney (the highest competitor who recently pitted), Cindric, Hocevar, Keselowski and Wallace were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, eight of 16 Chase contenders (Logano, Larson, Hamlin, Gibbs, Blaney, Cindric, Hocevar and Wallace) racked up the event’s first round of stage points while the remaining Chasers that include Byron, Buescher, Bell, Preece, Briscoe, Elliott, Suarez and Reddick were mired in 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 24th, 25th and 33rd, respectively. In addition, 31 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap.

Under the event’s first stage break period, some led by Logano and including Larson, Hamlin, Chastain, Gibbs, Cindric, Hocevar, Keselowski, Preece, Herbst, Allmendinger, Zilisch, Suarez, Stenhouse, Nemechek, van Gisbergen and Custer pitted while the rest led by Blaney remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Larson exited pit road first ahead of Logano, Chastain, Hamlin and Gibbs, respectively.

The second stage period started on Lap 136 as Blaney and Byron occupied the front row. At the start, Blaney rocketed away from the field from the outside lane and led the field for a full cycle while Wallace and Buescher overtook Byron for second and third, respectively. As Blaney led by nearly half a second over Wallace on Lap 140, the top-five competitors that also included Buescher, Bell and Byron had motored away from the field while Berry and Bowman battled for sixth place in front of Briscoe while Logano and Larson were mired in 15th and 16th, respectively, in front of Hamlin, Cindric and Gibbs.

Through the Lap 150 mark, Blaney maintained the lead by six-tenths of a second over Wallace while Buescher, Bell, Berry, Byron, Briscoe, Gragson, Bowman and Gilliland followed suit, respectively, in the top-10 mark ahead of Logano, Austin Dillon, Elliott, Larson, Gibbs, Hamlin, Cindric, McDowell, Keselowski and Chastain. Meanwhile, Hocevar, Preece, Suarez and Reddick were the lowest four Chase contenders on the track in 21st, 23rd, 28th and 33rd, respectively, with Reddick still mired a lap down as Blaney led by half a second on Lap 155 and by seven-tenths of a second on Lap 160, both over Wallace. During the latest mark, Logano navigated his way back into the top-10 mark in ninth place while Larson was in 11th place ahead of Gibbs.

By Lap 175, Blaney, who led by more than a second a few laps ago, stabilized his lead by seven-tenths of a second over Wallace and by more than two seconds over third-place Buescher. Meanwhile, Berry outdueled Bell for fourth place and was the highest-running non-Chase contender on the track while Bell, Byron, Logano, Briscoe, Gibbs and Gragson trailed in the top 10, respectively, with Gragson trailing by more than seven seconds. As Berry overtook Buescher for third place, Blaney slightly increased his lead up to nine-tenths of a second over Wallace while Reddick, who was now two laps behind, was mired in 33rd place and continued to be the lowest-running Chaser. Blaney proceeded to lead by eight-tenths of a second on Lap 185 before the advantage grew up to more than a second on Lap 190, both of which Wallace retained the runner-up spot over Berry.

At the Lap 200 mark, Blaney continued to lead by more than a second over Wallace as Berry, Bell, Buescher, Logano, Gibbs, Byron, Larson, Hocevar, Briscoe, Hamlin, Gragson, Cindric and Bowman followed suit in the top 15, respectively. By then, 12 of 16 Chasers were racing in the top-15 mark on the track while Preece, Elliott, Suarez and Reddick were the lowest four Chasers in 19th, 21st, 22nd and 33rd, respectively. In addition, 20 of 37 starters remained on the lead lap while 12 were pinned a lap down.

Ten laps later, Blaney added an extra two seconds to his advantage as he remained ahead of Wallace while Berry, Bell, Logano, Gibbs, Buescher, Byron, Larson and Hocevar continued to race in the top 10, respectively. Blaney’s lead over Wallace dropped by a second another 10 laps later, but the former maintained his advantage that stood above two seconds by Lap 230 as Gibbs motored his No. 54 M&M’s Toyota Camry XSE entry into the runner-up spot over Wallace. By then, Wallace was being pressured by Berry, Logano and Bell for third place. Blaney led by more than two seconds over Gibbs and five seconds over Logano by Lap 240.

Then with three laps remaining in the second stage period, the caution flew due to Cody Ware spinning on the frontstretch after he got hit by Stenhouse on the right side and turned by Hamlin on the left-rear area. The caution was enough for the second stage period to conclude under caution as Blaney was awarded his ninth Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Gibbs, Logano, Berry, Bell, Wallace, Hocevar, Byron, Larson and Buescher followed suit in the top 10, respectively. By then, nine of 16 Chasers (Blaney, Gibbs, Logano, Bell, Wallace, Hocevar, Byron, Larson and Buescher) racked up stage points following the second stage period while the remaining Chasers that include Hamlin, Cindric, Preece, Briscoe, Suarez, Elliott and Reddick were mired in 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 25th and 28th, respectively, with Reddick mired two laps down. In addition, only 14 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap.

During the event’s second stage break period, the lead lap field led by Blaney pitted. Following the pit stops, Blaney retained the lead by exiting pit road first while Gibbs, Bell, Logano, Berry, Hocevar, Hamlin, Byron, Buescher and Wallace followed suit, respectively.

With 239 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Blaney and Gibbs occupied the front row. At the start, Blaney used the outside lane to launch his No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry ahead of Gibbs and the field through the first two turns as Bell battled teammate Gibbs from the outside lane. Amid the side-by-side battle, Gibbs fended off Bell for the runner-up spot and Bell maintained third place in front of Logano and Hocevar while Blaney led by seven-tenths of a second with 230 laps remaining.

With 225 laps remaining, Blaney led by seven-tenths of a second over Gibbs before the former’s advantage slightly shrunk to half a second over the next two laps. Gibbs then reeled in towards Blaney by as close as within two-tenths of a second before the latter led by three-tenths of a second with 220 laps remaining. Amid Gibbs’ late charge, Blaney remained out in front by two-tenths of a second while Bell, Logano, Hocevar, Berry, Hamlin, Byron, Wallace and Buescher trailed in the top 10, respectively.

Down to the final 200 laps, Blaney maintained a steady lead of less than three-tenths of a second over a hard-charging Gibbs as Gibbs reeled in and nearly overtook Blaney a few laps earlier amid lapped traffic. As Gibbs continued to reel in on Blaney amid lapped traffic that included Austin Dillon nearly making contact with Gibbs, Bell, Logano, and Hocevar continued to trail in the top five as Berry, Hamlin, Byron, Wallace and Buescher were in the top 10 ahead of Larson, Briscoe, Preece, Chastain and Cindric. With Suarez mired in 17th place, the third competitor a lap down behind Cindric and Keselowski, Elliott was mired two laps down in 26th place while Reddick was also mired two laps down in 30th place.

Twenty-five laps later, Gibbs, who methodically and steadily reeled Blaney back in, dueled with Blaney before he split in between Blaney and the lapped competitor of Bowman to motor ahead through the frontstretch and assume the lead. As the fans waved the Rowdy towels at the sight of the No. 54 M&M’s Toyota entry leading, Gibbs proceeded to lead Blaney by three-tenths of a second with 170 laps remaining.

With 160 laps remaining, Gibbs maintained his lead by four-tenths of a second over Blaney as Bell, Logano, Hocevar, Berry, Wallace, Hamlin, Byron and Briscoe occupied the top-10 spots in front of Larson, Buescher and Preece, all of whom were on the lead lap. Gibbs, who had his lead shrunk down by as low as a tenth of a second earlier, proceeded to stabilize his lead by within half a second over the next 20 laps before he maintained it by four-tenths of a second with 120 laps remaining. By then, Larson, Berry, Austin Hill and Hamlin pitted their respective entries under green.

With 118 laps remaining, Byron pitted under green from the top-10 mark. Briscoe followed suit a lap later along with Buescher and Nemechek before Gibbs pitted from the lead with 114 laps remaining. Three laps later, Logano pitted from third place along with Herbst before Bell, Wallace and Preece pitted with less than 110 laps remaining. Allmendinger, van Gisbergen and Gilliland also pitted.

With more names like Reddick, Chastain and McDowell pitting, Blaney peeled off the track from the lead and was about to pit before he darted back on the track as the caution flew with 104 laps remaining due to Herbst spinning and hitting the wall on the frontstretch after he made contact with Zane Smith. At the time of caution, Blaney and Hocevar were the only two competitors scored on the lead lap while Gibbs, who was in third place, was awarded the free pass to cycle back on the lead lap. Blaney’s event, however, quickly went south when he was penalized for a commitment line violation due to the driver crossing over the commitment line to enter pit road, but opting to blend back on the track instead of proceeding through pit road.

As the event restarted with 95 laps remaining, where Hocevar and Gibbs occupied the front row, Hocevar motored ahead with the lead while Gibbs, who was mired in lapped traffic, trailed in the runner-up spot. With only nine competitors scored on the lead lap, Gibbs trailed Hocevar by nearly two seconds as Bell, Logano, Berry, Byron, Larson, Wallace and Blaney rounded out the lead lap field.

Down to the final 80 laps, Hocevar was leading by two seconds over Gibbs while third-place Logano trailed by more than six seconds. Bell, Berry, Wallace, Blaney, Byron and Larson rounded out the lead lap field while Cindric was scored the first competitor a lap down in 10th place. By then, nine of 16 Chasers (Hocevar, Gibbs, Logano, Bell, Wallace, Blaney, Byron, Larson and Cindric) were scored in the top 10 on the track while the remaining Chasers that include Briscoe, Hamlin, Preece, Buescher, Suarez, Elliott and Reddick trailed in 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 17th, 21st and 26th, respectively.

Then with 69 laps remaining, the caution flew when Gibbs, who reeled in and overtook Hocevar for the lead a lap prior through the backstretch when Hocevar was mired in lapped traffic, got sandwiched in between Bowman and Custer as Bowman, who turned right, got sideways and spun in front of Gibbs, though Gibbs managed to proceed with minimal damage. At the time of caution, Hocevar was ruled the leader over Gibbs. During the caution, Hocevar, Logano, Bell, Berry, Wallace and Byron pitted while the rest led by Gibbs and including Blaney and Larson remained on the track.

The next restart with 59 laps remaining featured Gibbs muscling ahead of Blaney from the outside lane to maintain the lead through the first two turns despite having Larson, who restarted behind Gibbs, bolting his way into the runner-up spot. As Larson tried to get beneath Gibbs for the lead, Hocevar used his fresh tires to also reel in behind Gibbs as the latter led the next lap. Just as Gibbs was being pressured by Hocevar, Larson, Blaney, Bell and Logano for the lead, the caution returned due to Byron, who was among a handful of competitors on the lead lap, making contact with Berry before the former spun and hit the backstretch’s inside wall.

During the next restart with 51 laps remaining, Gibbs executed another strong launch from the outside lane to motor ahead of Larson and lead a full cycle while Hocevar used his fresh tires to motor up to second place. As Hocevar tried to use the outside lane to reel in Gibbs, Gibbs, who remained on the inside lane, proceeded to lead by half a second with 45 laps remaining while Blaney, Larson and Logano followed suit, respectively. Two laps later, Blaney, who reeled in, battled and slid in front of Hocevar to assume the runner-up spot through the frontstretch, drew a caution when Hocevar turned and sent the latter spinning and wrecking towards the outside wall in the first turn. The incident nearly collected Logano as Blaney was knocked out of contention with a wrecked race car while Hocevar proceeded forward, all while Gibbs maintained a steady lead.

As the event restarted with 35 laps remaining, Gibbs prevailed ahead of Larson from the outside lane as Hocevar quickly reeled in Gibbs to move into the runner-up through the first two turns. As Gibbs led while transitioning to the inside lane through the backstretch, Hocevar mounted a charge from the outside lane through Turns 3 and 4. Gibbs, though, managed to slide in front of Hocevar and lead the next lap through the frontstretch. As Gibbs, who remained on the inside lane, proceeded to maintain a steady lead with 30 laps remaining over Hocevar, Larson, Bell, Logano and Wallace followed suit while Berry, Briscoe, Cindric, Byron and Hamlin, all of whom were on the lead lap, followed suit, respectively.

With 24 laps remaining, the caution flew due to Elliott, who was multiple laps down, spinning on the frontstretch after he got loose entering the fourth turn and spun to the bottom of the track. During this caution, select names like Wallace, Byron and Hamlin pitted while the rest led by Gibbs remained on the track.

For the next restart that commenced with 17 laps remaining, Gibbs motored ahead and moved in front of Larson, Hocevar and the field through the first two turns. As Hocevar tried to mount a charge from the outside lane while outdueling Larson, Gibbs led the next lap before he was challenged by Hocevar through the backstretch. Seconds later, the caution flew due to Allmendinger spinning in Turn 4 and through the frontstretch. At the time of caution, Gibbs was ruled the leader over Hocevar.

During the next restart with nine laps remaining, Gibbs briefly fended off Hocevar and Larson with a steady jump from the outside lane. Through the first two turns, however, Hocevar wasted no time reeling his No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry next to Gibbs’ No. 54 M&M’s Toyota entry entering the backstretch. The latter two drag-raced until Hocevar used the outside lane to move forward and lead the next lap. Both Gibbs and Hocevar continued to swap and battle fiercely for the lead during the next lap until Gibbs made contact with Hocevar through the frontstretch with seven laps remaining.

The contact between Gibbs and Hocevar escalated through the first two turns as Gibbs bumped and forced Hocevar up the track through the backstretch. This caused Hocevar to be challenged by Larson and Gibbs as Logano threw himself into the spotlight. While Gibbs tried to slide up and stall Hocevar’s momentum through Turns 3 and 4 amid contact, Logano used the inside lane and clear space to motor past both and assume the lead for the following lap. As Logano led, Hocevar and Larson used the outside lane to race in second and third while Gibbs, who briefly got loose a lap prior, was left battling teammate Bell for fourth place. As the laps dwindled, Gibbs continued to battle Bell for fourth place while Hocevar and Larson were unable to reel in Logano.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Logano remained in the lead by a steady margin over Hocevar and Larson. With no challenges reeling in from behind, Logano was able to smoothly cycle back to the frontstretch and claim the checkered flag ahead of a heated battle between Larson and Hocevar for the runner-up spot.

With the victory, Logano notched his 40th NASCAR Cup Series career victory in his 644th series’ start, his third of the 2026 season, his 16th career Chase win and his third at the Bristol Night Race event. He also racked up the seventh victory of the 2026 season for Ford and the sixth for Team Penske.

Prior to his Bristol Night Race victory, Logano was ranked in seventh place in the 2026 Chase standings and he trailed the points lead by 51 points. After the Bristol Night Race victory, Logano gained four spots in the standings and he trails the lead by 16 points as he has seven Chase events remaining to reel in his deficit and contend for his fourth championship.

“Come on, Bristol! I hear you down here,” Logano, who was greeted with a chorus of boos from the crowd, said on the frontstretch on USA Network. “That was awesome. What a really good race car. Team Penske put together a great car. We were able to win the first stage there. You know it’s going to get aggressive there at the end, and right place at the right time. I got a great team. We got a team that knows how to win championships. I thought there for a minute, I was like, ‘OK, I might just finish third or fourth here tonight,’ but it all kind of worked our way up and I was like, ‘Well, Merry Christmas to me. I got a gift there.’”

“There’s nothing like the Bristol Night Race, man,” Logano added. “This is just the coolest experience as a race car driver, being in front of all you fans down here, hearing everyone screaming, cheering, sometimes booing. That’s all right. It’s pretty awesome.”

As Logano lit up the celebrations both on the frontstretch and in Victory Lane, teammate Ryan Blaney lit up the post-race activities on pit road when he approached Carson Hocevar and grabbed him across the chest to express his displeasure over their late-race incident. A fight then erupted as Hocevar threw a pair of swings and punches across Blaney’s face before Blaney was dragged to the ground. After being brought back up, Blaney vented words towards Hocevar while being restrained before he broke free, bolted back to Hocevar and swung a punch towards the latter’s face before he was restrained by NASCAR officials and directed back behind the wall.

Kyle Larson managed to edge Hocevar to claim the runner-up spot and Christopher Bell, the reigning Bristol Night Race winner, finished in fourth place while Ty Gibbs, who led 120 laps while sporting the M&M’s Kyle Busch tribute paint scheme, settled in fifth place.

Josh Berry, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Ryan Preece completed the top 10 in the final race results. The latter four along with Logano, Larson, Hocevar, Bell and Gibbs notched top-10 results as Chase contenders while the remaining Chasers that include Austin Cindric, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Chase Brisoce and Ryan Blaney settled in 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 23rd, 27th and 33rd, respectively.

The third Chase event of the 2026 Cup Series season generated 13 lead changes for six different leaders, and 10 cautions for 78 laps. In addition, 12 of 37 starters finished on the lead lap.

Race Results:

Joey Logano, 93 laps led, Stage 1 winner Kyle Larson, 45 laps led Carson Hocevar, 39 laps led Christopher Bell, one lap led Ty Gibbs, 120 laps led Josh Berry Bubba Wallace Denny Hamlin William Byron Ryan Preece Austin Cindric Ross Chastain Chris Buescher, one lap down Daniel Suarez, two laps down Brad Keselowski, two laps down Noah Gragson, two laps down Austin Dillon, two laps down Tyler Reddick, three laps down Todd Gilliland, three laps down Shane van Gisbergen, three laps down Michael McDowell, three laps down AJ Allmendinger, three laps down Chase Elliott, three laps down Connor Zilisch, four laps down John Hunter Nemechek, five laps down Cole Custer, five laps down Chase Briscoe – OUT, Suspension Zane Smith, six laps down Austin Hill, six laps down Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 10 laps down Cody Ware, 11 laps down Erik Jones, 17 laps down Ryan Blaney – OUT, Accident, 202 laps led, Stage 2 winner Riley Herbst – OUT, Suspension Alex Bowman – OUT, Accident Ty Dillon, 98 laps down Josh Bilicki – OUT, Suspension

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

Following the third Chase event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson leads the standings by a single point over Denny Hamlin, 16 over Joey Logano, 17 over Christopher Bell, 42 over Ty Gibbs and 52 over Ryan Blaney. The rest of the 16-car Chase field is displayed below.

Chase Standings:

Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin -1 Joey Logano -16 Christopher Bell -17 Ty Gibbs -42 Ryan Blaney -52 Tyler Reddick -61 Carson Hocevar -85 Chase Briscoe -87 Bubba Wallace -92 Austin Cindric -116 Chase Elliott -117 William Byron -121 Ryan Preece -124 Chris Buescher -124 Daniel Suarez -134

Next on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, September 27, and air at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.