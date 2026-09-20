Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar fight following late run-in at Bristol

Teammate Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar captured the ultimate spotlight on pit road at the conclusion of the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 19, when a late run-in on the track escalated with the duo engaging in a fierce fight with swings and punches thrown.

The cause of the post-race fight between Blaney and Hocevar instigated on the track with 43 laps remaining. Blaney, who had reeled in Hocevar for the runner-up spot, threw a bold move beneath the latter through Turns 3 and 4 before the former slid up in front of Hocevar through the frontstretch to assume the runner-up spot. Despite briefly clearing and getting in front of Hocevar, Hocevar then tried to execute a crossover move beneath Blaney exiting the frontstretch, but Blaney turned to the left to block and stall Hocevar’s momentum.

Amid Blaney’s blocking attempt, both he and Hocevar’s entries made contact and Blaney was turned, sent spinning, sliding up the track and wrecking against the first turn’s outside wall. Blaney’s damaged entry then slid back down the apron as the former Cup Series champion was unable to finish the event. Meanwhile, Hocevar proceeded to contend for the victory before he settled in third place at the drop of the checkered flag.

Prior to the finish, Blaney, who was released from the infield care center and was scored in 33rd place in the final running order, was straightforward with his perspective on the incident with Hocevar, citing Hocevar never lifted off the throttle when trying to cross beneath Blaney and wrecked him, while speaking with USA Network.

“We got clear off of [Turn] 4, and I tried to protect the bottom [lane]. [Hocevar] crossed and never lifted and [I] got crashed. That’s what I thought happened. That’s what it looked like happened. Each person is gonna say they did nothing wrong.”

Blaney would later state that something is bound to occur between him and Hocevar when asked if he had any response towards the latter. Sure enough at the event’s conclusion, Blaney approached Hocevar and was swift to lunge a chest grab at Hocevar. Amid the scramble, Hocevar swung two closed fist punches across Blaney’s face and the former was restrained while the latter was dragged to the ground while being restrained by Hocevar’s pit crew. Once brought back up from the ground, Blaney, who was being restrained by one of his Team Penske crew members, vented words towards Hocevar before he broke free, bolted back to Hocevar and threw a single punch towards Hocevar’s face before he was restrained by NASCAR officials.

FIGHT NIGHT IN BRISTOL!! 🥊⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nooT5WA70U — NASCAR on USA (@NASCARonUSA) September 20, 2026

In the aftermath, Blaney was directed back behind the wall while Hocevar energized the crowd that was mixed with cheers and boos by waving his arms up in the air. The duo’s run-in at Bristol was not their first instance of a on-track skirmish as Hocevar had bumped and sent Blaney for a spin at EchoPark Speedway in February 2025 in the closing laps while both were racing upfront. Compared to Bristol, Hocevar and Blaney discussed with incident with no physical fights ensuing then.

Blaney declined to discuss his fight with Hocevar while the latter offered his perspective of both the fight and incident, the latter of which he cited that he had no intentions of wrecking Blaney upfront.

“I wasn’t trying to wreck [Blaney],” Hocevar said on USA Network. “It just looked like, to me, I got a run and went left and he spun. I spun him. There wasn’t a whole lot of talking. He just kind of like said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it. I got ran into a lot for the win. That was for second and he wans to come fight. I don’t think anybody’s [the fans] left behind me. They got a old school Bristol show here. I don’t know what I did wrong there. I got a run to cross him over. He looked like spun himself and then, he wants to institgate a fight. I was gonna finish. It seemed like the crowd was pretty pumped up, so I was going to play the audience for a second.”

Hocevar’s fight with Blaney marks his latest run-in with another competitor in the former’s rising career that has been hovered with several run-ins and tensions mounting within the garage area over Hocevar’s aggressive style of driving, most recently, Brad Keselowski during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after Hocevar bumped and sent Keselowski for a spin.

With both Hocevar and Blaney also being two of 16 competitors duking against one another in the 2026 Chase for the Cup Series championship, Hocevar managed to jump from ninth to eighth in the Chase standings while Blaney dropped from fourth to sixth. Despite Blaney and Hocevar being 52 and 85 points behind the points lead, respectively, all eyes remain tight on both to see if their run-in at Bristol carries forth throughout the remaining seven Chase events and their respective pursuits for the 2026 championship.

The Chase for both Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar continues next Sunday, September 27, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the Hollywood Casino 400. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.