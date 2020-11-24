UEFA Europa League Group Stage Predictions

With the UEFA Champions League calling the attention of fans around the world, many people may leave the UEFA Europa League behind. However, it is a competition full of interesting teams and confrontations, in which bettors could find good opportunities to bet and make some money.

That is why author Kate Richardson made a list of predictions to matches that may not be in the spotlight, but can also bring good chances to bettors who want to place their bets on the Europa League. Let’s take a look.

CSKA MOSCOW – FEYENOORD

For Group K, the match between CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord will happen next Thursday at the CSK Arena in the city of Moscow.

The Russians have presented poor football at European level so far, having only two points and being at the bottom of the group table. Feyenoord have also been inconsistent in this Europa League so far, where they are 3rd in Group K with the same four points from second place Wolfsberger and one behind first-place Dinamo Zagreb.

In a group with highly balanced accounts at the start of the second round, this will be an important match for the aspirations for CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord. Thus, a dynamic game is foreseen in offensive terms, since both teams should be more concerned with adding the three points than with not losing.

Due to the offensive quality that the Dutch have, in contrast to some defensive problems, a game with several opportunities is expected, so the best bet option will be in the over 2.5 goals market.

BRAGA – LEICESTER

For Group G, Braga, from Portugal, will welcome Leicester City, from England. The match will be held at the Municipal Stadium of Braga.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men are currently second on the group table with six points, just three behind their opponents Leicester, who are currently on the top of the table. So far, Leicester count only with victories in the Group G.

The differences between the two teams are striking and, even playing at home, Braga should have some difficulty balancing the game against one of the best teams in the Premier League this season. It will be difficult to end up the same as three weeks ago at King Power Stadium, but it should still be Leicester who dominates most of the time and create more and better goal opportunities. Thus, the Asian handicap of Leicester City is an interesting bet with nice odds.

LILLE – AC MILAN

For Group H, Lille, from France, will welcome AC Milan, from Italy in a game for matchday 4 of the Europa League. At the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, this match is expected to be very interesting, as it will count with the two better teams in group H.

Lille have had a good campaign in the Europa League so far, being currently at the top of the table with seven points. The second place, AC Milan, is just one point behind and knows that this direct confrontation could mean the first place of the group. Also, both teams are having good moments in their national leagues, as Lille are in second place in the French League and Milan are in first place in the Italian League.

In a clash between the two best teams in Group H, as the results of the first round proved, a balanced and very well played game is expected, where AC Milan seeks to “avenge” the 3-0 defeat suffered at home against the French club. Both teams have plenty of offensive qualities to be able to dismantle the opposing defensive organization and create good goal opportunities. Thus, the best investment will be in the market for both teams to score.

Conclusion

As we have seen in this article, the UEFA Europa League provides some interesting confrontations, games that have big clubs and others that are already famous in European Leagues, as well as matches full of excitement and chances of betting.

If it was necessary to choose only one market for all three matches, it would probably be the over 2.5 goals. However, in this case here, the best would be betting in each of the markets that were suggested at the end of the match predictions, as each of the games count with different markets.

