DJ KENNINGTON PARTNERSHIP WITH CASTROL CANADA EXTENDED

-New multi-year agreement signed-

December 1, 2020. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team have been fixtures in the NASCAR Pinty’s series and for many years previous to that as part of the CASCAR series. The St. Thomas, Ontario driver’s career began at age 16 with the Castrol brand adorning his racecar and that extraordinary partnership will continue into a new decade.



DJ Kennington and Wakefield Canada, the manufacturer and distributor of Castrol branded lubricants in Canada, are pleased to announce a new multi-year agreement that will see Kennington continue to drive the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2021 and beyond, continuing the partnership that began more than 25 years ago.



“This is a relationship that goes way beyond racing” stated Kennington. “It started as a business partnership but quickly evolved into much more. I think we all have people in our lives that are not blood relatives that we consider family, that’s how this is. I’ve been so proud to represent them for my entire career.” he added.



The familiar Castrol logo has been visible on DJ Kennington racecars for a multitude of milestone moments. He is the only driver to compete in each of the 166 NASCAR Pinty’s series races accumulating 21 wins and 99 top-five finishes. Kennington claimed the pole position in the first ever NASCAR Pinty’s series event in 2007 along with series championships in 2010 and 2012. The second title run featuring an extraordinary seven race wins that year including five in a row.



A Castrol Canada association was also part of the programs when DJ Kennington raced in the NASCAR Trucks and Xfinity Series events and when he raced his way into the Daytona 500 in 2017, becoming just the eighth Canadian to participate in the crown jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series.



“I’m not much of a look back guy, I’m always focused on the next race and how we can be better, but there’s no denying that the success on the racetrack in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge in the Pinty’s series and all the other NASCAR events, I owe it all to the long-term association with everyone at Castrol Canada and Wakefield” stated Kennington.



This alliance is unique & special for Wakefield Canada as well. “we’re excited to be back with DJ and the #17 team in 2021 and are confident our partnership can continue to win both on and off the track. DJ has been a great ambassador for our brand and we’re looking forward to leveraging this partnership further and creating new opportunities to win in the years to come” stated Rob Fifield, Marketing Manager, Brand & Sponsorship for Wakefield Canada.



As he stated earlier Kennington’s attention is now squarely on the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s season and achieving peak performance from the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge. “Our shop is busy; we’ve got cars just about ready to go so once spring arrives and we can begin testing we’ll be at the track” said Kennington.



“We also want to remind everyone to be safe and stay healthy during the holiday season as we battle Covid-19. Hopefully we’re at the point that it’s safe to have our fans back at the track next season, we can’t wait for that” he added.



The NASCAR Pinty’s Series races are broadcast on TSN in Canada. Broadcast details will be available once the season schedule is announced.



