Customer Build Video | Bagged 2015 Mustang GT

New Episode of AmericanMuscle’s Popular YouTube Series

PAOLI, Pa. (December 9, 2020) – Aftermarket Mustang parts authority, AmericanMuscle (AM) releases a new episode in their “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The video features a Zoom call with Darron Finley Jr., owner of a ruby red, 2015 Mustang GT S550. The video gives viewers the inside scoop on Darron’s appearance and performance mods with bonus sound bites, professional photography, and more. Viewers can cruise on over to AM’s customer build pages to see more of Darron’s mods along with additional images, and product specs.

Darron has been throwing mods on his ride since its purchase in 2018. As the virtual walkaround begins, AM host, Justin Dugan zeros in on Darron’s air suspension kit. Darron controls the system with his cell phone and says, “the peace of mind of being able to raise and lower the car whenever I want to is great. I love it.” They discuss other key upgrades including Mustang wheels and tires, his 4-inch cowl hood, grille, and chin spoiler. The LED headlights with different show modes were retrofitted by a friend. Mustang enthusiasts will also draw inspiration from the exhaust (sound clip included), cold air intake, carbon fiber spoiler, and interior upgrades. The interview finishes with Darron dishing on his future mods and the name he’s chosen for his ride.

As an AM customer since high school, Darron is a willing spokesperson for the brand. By showcasing authentic customer builds like this bagged 2015 GT, AM hopes to inspire the muscle car community with ideas for their own ride. Additional images and information, including a full breakdown of Darron’s mods, can be found on AM’s website. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to AM’s YouTube channel to be notified when a new video is released.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=361734&from=20

