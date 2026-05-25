Featured Other SeriesFeatured StoriesNTT IndyCarOther Series Racing
INDIANAPOLIS - MAY 24: Felix Rosenqvist (L) and David Malukas (R) race during the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24, 2026, in Indianapolis. Photo: Simon Scoggins/SpeedwayMedia.com
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

David Malukas: ‘I just don’t know what else we could have done’

By Tucker White
4 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS — David Malukas pulled aside the black curtain that divides the interview podium and the hallway to the DEX Imaging Media Center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his post-race press conference. Scott McLaughlin, in the middle of the same press conference, got up from his seat and hugged his Team Penske teammate.

As he sat down to take questions from the media in attendance and on Zoom, the screens in the deadline room replayed the final lap over and over again.

A year ago, Malukas finished runner-up in the Indianapolis 500. Two weeks earlier on the IMS road course, Christian Lundgaard made a full-send, damn the torpedoes pass on him on the backstretch kink in the closing laps of the Sonsio Grand Prix and finished runner-up. Sunday, Malukas lost in a photo finish to Felix Rosenqvist.

“I just don’t know what else we could have done,” he said. “We were driving 150% that whole race. The guys did a fantastic job getting the car where it needed to be. We had the fastest car out there that whole race. It was ours to win, and I knew that.”

After Mick Schumacher hit the wall in Turn 1 with four laps to go in the seventh race of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, race control re-racked the field in time for a one lap shootout. Malukas lined up second behind race leader Marcus Armstrong, who took the lead from Rosenqvist moments before the Schumacher hit brought out the caution.

Thundering down the frontstretch, he mirrored Armstrong’s every move. Until he pulled out of line and passed him on the outside at the line. As he pulled away, Rosenqvist pulled up alongside his teammate and the Meyer Shank Racing Hondas raced side-by-side from Turn 1 to the entrance of Turn 4.

In his mind, Malukas thinks he’s got this.

Exiting Turn 4, he shifts down towards the inside wall. Rosenqvist, with a big run, follows him down and pulls to his outside.

“I mean, he just had a really good run,” Malukas said. “There’s nothing else I could have done.”

Side-by-side to the finish line, Rosenqvist eeked his car out ahead and edged him at the finish line by a margin of 0.0233 seconds. The closest finish in the 110-year history of the Indianapolis 500, and 17th closest in IndyCar history.

“In the car it looked a lot closer, which it was really, really close, but from the run I didn’t know he had that big of a run,” he said, watching a replay of the finish on a ceiling TV screen that faced the podium in the deadline room.

In the words of ABC’s “Wide World of Sports,” Rosenqvist felt the thrill of victory. While Malukas felt the agony of defeat.

As Rosenqvist hopped out of his car on the frontstretch and celebrated with his crew, Malukas sat in his car with his head in his hands and (figuratively) beat himself up. Then he realized he needed “to get out of (the car) before I just keep on overthinking and making things so much worse.” So he exited his car and members of his No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, his girlfriend and his dad.

“Yeah, just had to get out, and it was a good decision to do, get out and just see everybody and kind of just let the emotions out because in the car it was not good thoughts,” he said.

He looked up from his seat at the podium, watched a replay and concluded that there was nothing he could’ve done differently. While he felt “a little bit better,” the pain still remained.

“Watching it, he just had such a big run There’s definitely nothing we could have,” he paused and looked back at the screen to double check. “Yeah, there’s just nothing. With the positioning, the timing of all of it, yeah, there’s nothing we could have done.”

Regardless, Malukas can’t dwell on this finish for too long. The season rolls on, next week, in Detroit. Furthermore, he leaves Indianapolis second in the NTT INDYCAR Series championship battle, just 35 points behind Alex Palou. He think it won’t take long to put it behind and look forward.

“We’re just going to use it as, like I said, more drive, more motivation, more push and more obsession,” he said. “I think that’s — right now I’m just so obsessed, I just want to get this win. We’re so close so many times, and all of Indy, even Indy GP, it’s just a lot of seconds. We’re getting so close. Literally I don’t know how much closer you can get. Yep, we’re going to keep pushing.”

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
Previous article
Remembering “Rowdy” Kyle Busch
Remembering “Rowdy” Kyle Busch

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Daniel Suárez uses strategy to win rain shortened Coca Cola 600
02:53
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Charbroil 300 Race Winner Ross Chastain Post Race Q&A
17:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins race shortened Truck event at Charlotte
01:52

Latest articles

Remembering “Rowdy” Kyle Busch

SM Staff -
What is truly an incredibly hard pill to swallow is that for the first time in 25 years, there is no longer a Busch in the Cup field.
Read more

Stefan Parsons Returns to Niece Motorsports in Nashville

Official Release -
Cornelius, North Carolina’s Stefan Parsons makes his return to Niece Motorsports for the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) event at Nashville Superspeedway on May 29.
Read more

The Power Of Seven: Suarez Makes History With First Coca-Cola 600 Victory

Official Release -
Daniel Suarez withstood two dramatic late-race restarts and a trio of contenders chasing him to enter the history books in spectacular fashion on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more

RFK Racing – Charlotte I Summary

Official Release -
oush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing showed solid speed and strong long-run pace throughout the night, adapting to changing conditions and staying competitive despite setback and late-race chaos.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos