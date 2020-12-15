23XI Racing announces sponsors; Our Motorsports fields two cars and NASCAR at COTA

The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned team, 23XI Racing (pronounced twenty-three eleven) has announced their sponsorship for the 2021 season. The No. 23 Toyota Camry with driver Bubba Wallace behind the wheel will have DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr. Pepper, and Root Insurance on the car and is fully sponsored for the 2021 season.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and there are no more excuses. We want to go out and win and I know we’ll have everything we need each week to make that happen.” Wallace said. “To have great partners in DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr. Pepper and Root Insurance come on board and show their support of me and this team is really cool.”

Wallace has driven the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) in the past three seasons. Wallace had three top-5’s and nine top-10’s in the three years with RPM. Wallace also has six total NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins. Erik Jones will join the RPM organization in 2021 as the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), made famous by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

23XI Racing will have a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Wallace will finally have the sponsorship and alliance that he did not have at RPM that can make him one of the favorites picks at DraftKings in February at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin confirmed on Friday that his former crew chief Mike Wheeler will be Bubba Wallace’s crew chief. Wheeler was Hamlin’s crew chief from 2016 to 2018.

Howard to full time at JD Motorsports

JD Motorsports has announced that 19-year-old Colby Howard will move to full-time status in 2021 with their team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Howard will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro with Wayne Carroll as his crew chief.

“I cannot thank (team owner) Johnny Davis and Gary Keller enough for the opportunity to run a full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year” Howard said.

Howard had 22 starts last season with seven top-20 finishes.

Its now two cars for Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports, a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team will expand to a two-car program for the 2021 season. Two-time NXS Champion Tyler Reddick and NASCAR Cup Series regular will drive the team’s second Chevrolet Camaro in Daytona in February, but the full driver line-up and sponsorship for the second entry will be announced at a later date.

“I’m very thankful to Our Motorsports for the opportunity and am looking forward to partnering with Brett to get the season off to a solid start,” Reddick said.

Brett Moffitt, a former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver has been confirmed to drive the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet in 2021.

Inaugural May 21-23 NASCAR at COTA Event Weekend Announced

After careful consideration for what will create an unforgettable experience for the fans and an incredible challenge for the drivers, Speedway Motorsports officials have selected the iconic 3.41-mile long course for all competition during the inaugural May 21-23 NASCAR at COTA event weekend.

“We took a hard look at both the 3.41-mile long course and the newly reconfigured 2.2-mile short course,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “There’s no doubt the long course will be the most entertaining for the fans. There are more sightlines and opportunities for hillside viewing, plus we’ll have additional options for trackside camping.

“Every NASCAR driver will be challenged by the same 20-turn, counterclockwise circuit designed for Formula One racers.”