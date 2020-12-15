It is always good that you should upgrade your GMC Canyon. Trucks are a great vehicle and they can be an indispensable tool for work, a great way to have fun, or simply a reliable way to move you or your cargo from one place to another.

Time to move on to your GMC canyon Lift Kit!

5 Upgrades You Should Do To Your GMC Canyon – Always Look for Better and Bigger

The GMC is a new generation of cars that are designed concerning future tendencies and technologies. Although there are varieties of upgrades you can do to your GMC Canyon, we have picked up the most favorite ones for you.

Let’s have a look at the list

Floor mats

Side steps

Tonneau cover

Exhaust modifications

Mud Guards

So, without wasting more time, let’s move towards the bonus upgrades!

Floor mats – Where to keep your feet?

Undoubtedly, mats are important when you plan to upgrade your vehicle. Although it is a minor modification, having an amazing interior will change in general the feel of your vehicle.

These mats can be washed easily because once they become dirty you can simply remove and wash them. You no longer need to worry about thorough cleanups as it has a reservoir trap that will carry fluid away from your feet.

You must also note that these mats will eliminate the possibility of your car going dirty because of their absorbing effects the dirt will not carry away to other parts of your vehicle.

Also, it doesn’t only take seconds to put in but will surely make a huge difference to your truck.

They are made up of high-grade material which will perform flawlessly in even extreme conditions. This material will provide elevated strength, high friction, and your feet a tactile surface to rub and kick. This is a key pain point for several drivers and we ensure that our floor mats won’t disappoint you.

Side steps – Know your way to step up!!!

Who wouldn’t want to step out of their car smoothly and safely?

Firstly, you need to know that there are two types of side steps available in this vehicle:

Tough metal: It is more durable, will provide more resistance, and will ensure that you enter your car safely.

Rubberized platforms: These will help you enter your car more safely as rubber provides more grip than the metal ones and will eradicate the effect of free fall.

Hence, it is important to see which one suits your needs. There are advantages and disadvantages to both of them and you need to make a calculated decision about which one to buy. Indeed, it depends on what you require.

Tonneau Covers – Protect your Car and Cargo

They are easy to install and will cover the bed of your truck completely. Also, these can roll and unroll easily and you can operate them with a single hand.

Moreover, you can protect your goods and other essentials securely, safe, and dry as it will completely cover the bed of your truck.

The two most important types of covers available are:

Roll–up Tonneau cover: It will cover the entire bed of your truck and is more spacious.

Tri–fold Tonneau cover: This is useful if you want to secure your cargo under a bed cover and you hardly ever need to use your whole bed.

Stick till the end to find out more!

Exhaust modifications – Improve power output

Never chain down your beast with restrictive stock equipment. Rather set it free and let it unleash every pinch of power it can pump out.

For that, an upgraded exhaust will help improve the power output of your vehicle. Therefore, as more air will flow out of your car’s engine, the more air will flow in.

A variety of exhausts are available in the market:

Firstly, cat-back exhaust will help your truck engine to escape exhaust fumes quickly and easily. Their exhaust sound seems to be like a roar.

Secondly, the side exhaust is of great help too. This will deposit fumes off to the side of your vehicle and you can hear the exhaust noise more easily.

Lastly, you have exhaust tips. If you don’t want to spend a lot, these are great. They are simple to install and won’t cost an arm or leg.

Mud Guards – Keeping your vehicle clean and clear

This special upgrade plays an important role in your vehicle performance.

Want to know how?

As you all know that rocks, gravel, and salty slush always put your vehicle’s paint in danger. Therefore, this upgrade will act as a strong shield and keep your truck finish clean and scratch free.

The duo purpose mudguards are designed to support your car’s cleanliness and ensure that you reach your destination in a decent look. Mud guards will also clear out any dirt that comes as a reaction to your driving.

Mud Guards will block dirt from ruining your truck and will not make it look messy at all. Also, they can be installed easily without any hassle.

Conclusion:

Although there are a variety of options you need to consider whenever lifting GMC Canyon and the upgrades discussed above will be a great place to start from. It will help to improve the feel, performance, and looks of your GMC Canyon.

As we have discussed in detail about how the various aspects of this vehicle can improve your performance output here are a few tips to boost your aura:

Don’t rush into a performance upgrade as each feature has its benefit.

All these features will eventually add in enhancing how your lift canyon goes by.

