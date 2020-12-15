AmericanTrucks Launches F150 Bedcover Sweeps

Brought to you by Proven Ground | Enter Daily Until 1/15/2021

PAOLI, Pa. (December 14, 2020) – Aftermarket truck parts retailer, AmericanTrucks (AT) is giving away two (2), Proven Ground bed covers valued at $1200. Entries are accepted daily during the promotional period which begins at 12:00 a.m. EST on December 15, 2020, and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on January 15, 2021. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Proven Ground offers rugged styling parts for on and off-road enthusiasts. In addition to their tonneau covers, the brand offers fender flares, bumpers, exhaust systems, polished tips, and more.

Two Grand Prize winners will receive a Proven Ground bed cover of their choice as available on americantrucks.com. All styles are on the table, from roll up bed covers to hard folding tonneau covers. Winners will be drawn from all eligible entries on or about January 15, 2021 and notified shortly thereafter. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Some exclusions apply. Additional information and rules of entry can be found on the entry page below.

Enter daily here: https://www.americantrucks.com/truck-bed-tonneau-covers.html

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.