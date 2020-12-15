How Can You Become an Established Racecar Driver?

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsports. From a global population of over 7.8 billion people, there are currently only 20 starting F1 drivers. 16 of them are wealthy Europeans. Without being pessimistic, the chances of a regular person making it as an F1 driver are slim to none.

So how do these guys do it? How is it possible? For some, like Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna, it’s about supreme talent, about being better than everybody else. For others like Michael Schumacher, it’s a combination of incredible ability, timing, and hard work. Max Verstappen belongs to a third group, those who made it through skill and lineage. His father Jos was also an F1 driver and paved the way for his 17-year-old son to become the youngest professional F1 driver in history.

However, F1 is not the only option available at your disposal. If you are passionate about cars and driving and want to make it a career, there are plenty more choices you can make. All include interesting possibilities, travel, and the chance to have exciting, adrenaline-filled, unforgettable experiences doing something you love.

Two options you could look into are production car racing and touring.

Production Car Racing

As the name implies, a production car is a vehicle made for mass production, one you would find in a showroom. Unlike Indy or F1, it is not a prototype car. As such, it is nowhere near as advanced. Yet, racing can be just as exciting, equally fulfilling.

An aspiring professional production car driver should consider these tips:

Start with karting. A local go-kart course will do. If you find yourself not enjoying it after a few times or you can’t beat your 12-year-old nephew consistently, perhaps racing is not in the books for you.

Consider taking some lessons. Like anything, there are levels to this. Driving fast on the highway doesn’t mean you’re ready for the big leagues.

Once you have enough experience, join the Sports Car Club of America. The SCCA will not only provide you with the necessary license to compete but also give you important advice on how to start your career and races to take part in.

Buy a car and enroll in a few races. Before racing, get the services of a creditable auto detailing shop to make sure your car is in top shape for competition.

With a few victories under your belt, start looking for sponsors or assemble your own team.

By following these steps, you will be well on your way to becoming a professional race car driver.

Sprint and Endurance Tourism

Tourism is divided into sprint and endurance racing. Sprint races are usually around two hours, whereas endurance might take a few days to complete. If your focus is on sprint, you can race on your own. Endurance racing, on the other hand, requires a team.

The main difference between production car racing and tourism is the car. While a production car is a “regular” car, one used for tourism is outfitted specifically for racing. This means a more powerful engine, different transmission systems, and added wings for aerodynamics. Also, the tourism car is provided by the team, the manufacturer.

As a talented driver, a good rule of thumb would be to enroll in a top touring car racing series such as the World Touring Car Cup or the British Touring Car Championship.

Managing Expectations

Not all can be Lewis Hamilton or Sebastien Loeb. But that doesn’t mean we cannot be professional race car drivers. Success is not measured based on the category or series in which you race. It is also not just about making a lot of money. It’s about being happy, fulfilling your dreams, and living out your passion for cars and speed.

Why not start with production car racing or tourism? Both are amazing journeys to embark on, journeys a car lover will not regret.