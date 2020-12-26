5 Tips to Maintaining Your ATV

Are you a proud owner of an all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV? How do you take care of your machine to ensure that it lasts a long time? Whether you use your ATV for racing, snow plowing, winching, hunting, or rock spreading, you must always ensure that each and every part is working properly especially after a long day of trekking in the mud, dirt, or rain.

Here are five tips for maintaining your ATV.

1. Check Your Oil Often

Always check your oil before every ride. It may look tedious to keep checking but it will save you the pain of dealing with engine failure because you took off with an improperly lubricated engine. You should also change your oil frequently so that you get rid of all the impurities that form over time.

2. Keep Your ATV Clean

Do you perceive having mud marks all over your four-wheeler as a badge of honor and a sign of great achievement? You are not alone. Many riders believe that the dried mud all over the ATV gives the impression that they had a great time on and off the trails. However, all that mud and dirt can trap humidity against the metal of your vehicle and before you know it, rust will start eating away your machine. That nastiness can also impact negatively on your engine’s performance. The dirt can make its way into the air filter and clog up the vents which can actually increase the consumption of fuel.

To avoid all this, ensure that you give your ATV a good wash after each use. And when washing your machine, make sure that all the parts that could get corroded by water are properly covered.

3. Clean the Air Filter

Engines basically need three things to cycle. These are gas air and spark. When these key ingredients combine perfectly in an engine, energy is sent directly to the wheels and this is what makes your four-wheeler move. When you ride with a dirty and water-soaked air filter, it can prevent your engine from working properly. In some instances, it can cause a complete engine to shut down. Clean your air filter regularly. If it becomes too dirty, or you realize that bugs and insects have made it their home, change it right away.

4. Check Tire Tread and Pressure

Before you embark on any trip with your off-road vehicle, make sure that the tire pressure is at the recommended psi and the tire treads are not worn out. Driving on steep ground or rough terrain with poorly inflated tires can reduce your stability and endanger your life and your passengers as well.

5. Be Aware of Your ATV’s Limitations

All-terrain vehicles are a costly investment. Repairs are also very expensive, and your life is irreplaceable. Be aware of what your machine can do and what is impossible. If a hill is too steep and you are not sure your ATV can get to the top, don’t risk it. The last thing you need is to end up in the hospital with broken bones and your shiny new ATV completely wrecked. Be smart, protect yourself, and don’t risk riding above your skill level.