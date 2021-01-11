RacerDirect.com Named Official Online Performance Parts Source of the ADRL

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – American Drag Racing League officials announced today that Racer Direct signed an agreement, becoming the Official Online Performance Parts Source of the ADRL.

Racer Direct is for racers, by racers. The company is committed to keeping racers safe and getting customers the best deals on all must-have equipment.

“We’re very excited to see what the ADRL has in store for 2021,” said Racer Direct Owner John Mazza. “Teaming up with the ADRL is a game-changer for Racer Direct and we are thrilled to see where this partnership takes us.”

The 2021 American Drag Racing League season kicks off March 26-27, 2021 with the ADRL Gateway Drags and finishes up Oct. 22-23, 2021 with Dragstock XIII in St. Louis. The Texas Motorplex is hosting Dragpalooza April 30-May 1, 2021 and the ADRL US Drags Sept. 10-11, 2021. The ADRL Summer Drags (June 4-5) and ADRL Fall Drags (Oct. 1-2) will be run at facilities to be announced.

2021 ADRL Tour Schedule:

March 26-27: ADRL Gateway Drags (WWT Raceway)

April 30-May 1: ADRL Dragpalooza (Texas Motorplex)

June 4-5: ADRL Summer Drags (TBD)

Sept. 10-11: ADRL US Drags (Texas Motorplex)

Oct. 1-2: ADRL Fall Drags (TBD)

Oct. 22-23: ADRL Dragstock XIII (WWT Raceway)

