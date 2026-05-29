Layne Riggs awarded Truck pole at Nashville

Layne Riggs was awarded the pole position for the Allegiance 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Friday, May 29.

The event’s starting lineup was going to be determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-truck, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots would cycle around Nashville Superspeedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap would be awarded the pole position.

Friday’s qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather as only 24 of 38 competitors managed to post a qualifying time prior to the session’s delay and eventual cancellation. As a result, the starting lineup was determined through a qualifying metric formula per the NASCAR rule book. Based on the metric formula, Riggs, who won last weekend’s rain-shortened Truck event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, was awarded the pole position. Riggs managed to post the fastest lap at 164.034 mph in 29.189 seconds during a rain-shortened practice session that occurred prior to qualifications on Friday.

Riggs, who is ranked in second place in the 2026 driver’s standings and whose No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 entry is also ranked in second place in the owner’s standings, will lead the field to the start of a Truck event for the first time in 2026 for Friday night’s main event at Nashville. His best result at Nashville is third place, which occurred this past season, as he pursues his third victory of the 2026 season.

Riggs will share the front row with Kaden Honeycutt, the latter of whom finished in the runner-up spot behind Riggs at Charlotte and is leading in both the driver’s and owner’s standings. Jesse Love, Giovanni Ruggiero and Christian Eckes will start in the top five, respectively. Ben Rhodes, Brandon Jones, William Sawalich, Tanner Gray and Daniel Hemric completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, Toni Breidinger and Jonathan Shafer were the only two competitors who did not make the main event.

Nashville – Starting Lineup:

Layne Riggs Kaden Honeycutt Jesse Love Giovanni Ruggerio Christian Eckes Ben Rhodes Brandon Jones William Sawalich Tanner Gray Daniel Hemric Jake Garcia Corey LaJoie Stefan Parsons Tyler Reif Justin Haley Grant Enfinger Tyler Ankrum Parker Retzlaff Andres Perez De Lara Carson Ferguson Ross Chastain Chandler Smith Dawson Sutton Stewart Friesen Rajah Caruth Frankie Muniz Ty Majeski Spencer Boyd Cole Butcher Brenden Queen Derek Lemke Kris Wright Mini Tyrrell Clayton Green Caleb Costner Daniel Dye

The 2026 Allegiance 200 at Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

