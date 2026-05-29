Conor Daly returns for Truck event with Kaulig Racing at Lucas Oil IRP

Conor Daly will pilot the No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ Ram 1500 entry for Kaulig Racing for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) in Brownsburg, Indiana, on July 24.

The news comes as the 34-year-old Daly from Noblesville, Indiana, is coming off his 13th career start in the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the latter event of which he competed with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in a one-race NTT IndyCar Series deal of the 2026 season. He started eighth and led four laps before he finished 12th in his 133rd career start in the IndyCar circuit.

Daly is no stranger when it comes to competing in NASCAR. He has made six career starts in the Craftsman Truck Series division, three in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division and three in the Cup Series division, the latter series of which includes the 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team Racing. Between all three series, Daly’s highest-finishing result is 14th in the O’Reilly event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July 2024.

Between six Truck career starts, Daly’s highest-finishing result is 17th, which occurred at Kansas Speedway in September 2024 with Niece Motorsports. He will make his first-ever NASCAR national touring series start at Lucas Oil IRP with Kaulig as he strives to execute a strong performance in front of his home crowd.

“I’m pumped to get this opportunity at IRP,” Daly said. “Racing in front of the hometown crowd is always electric, and climbing into a Ram truck with Kaulig Racing for this race is going to be a blast. I know I’ll have a lot of folks cheering at IRP!”

Fresh off of an impressive run in the #Indy500, @ConorDaly22 will join @KauligRacing in the No. 25 @RamTrucks at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park! 😏



More details: https://t.co/qZCJWgpKjW pic.twitter.com/jKbF1M4mQB — Kaulig Trucks (@Kaulig_Trucks) May 29, 2026

Kaulig Racing launched its free-agent driver program ahead of its inaugural Craftsman Truck Series campaign in November 2025. The program features various competitors from multiple racing divisions and disciplines. Each will compete in at least a single Truck event in one of Kaulig’s RAM 1500 entries numbered 25. The competitors who compete in the entry would not compete for the 2026 Truck Series driver’s championship, but would be evaluated by their on-track performance for a season-ending program prize.

Currently, Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 entry, led by crew chief Alex Yontz, is ranked in 23rd place in the 2026 owner’s standings through 10 of the 25-race schedule. The entry is one of five fielded by Kaulig. It competes alongside the No. 10 entry piloted by Corey LaJoie, the No. 12 entry piloted by rookie Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the No. 14 entry piloted by newcomer Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell and the No. 16 entry piloted by Justin Haley.

Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, Carson Ferguson, Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, and Travis Pastrana have piloted the entry at least once. Dillon is the only competitor who has piloted the No. 25 entry twice. Allmendinger has recorded the entry’s highest-finishing result of sixth place at Watkins Glen International in early May.

Carson Ferguson is scheduled to make his second career Truck start in the No. 25 RAM entry this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Parker Kligerman is scheduled to make his second Truck start in the No. 25 entry next weekend at Michigan International Speedway (6/6). Jamie McMurray will pilot the entry for the series’ inaugural event at Qualcomm Circuit in San Diego, California (6/19).

Kaulig’s selection and reveal of drivers for the remainder of this season, including the remaining July events at Lime Rock Park (July 11) and North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 18) remains to be determined.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is scheduled to occur on July 24 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.