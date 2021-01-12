AmericanMuscle Customer Builds | 2017 Mustang GT

Video Interview Inspires Future Mods

PAOLI, Pa. (January 11th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) has released its newest customer spotlight video showcasing a 2017 Mustang GT with a Stage 2 Whipple Supercharger delivering 600+ in horsepower. South Florida resident, Sean Moss chats virtually with AM’s Justin Dugan for the complete breakdown of all his appearance and performance upgrades. Mustang enthusiasts can head to AM’s customer builds page to see images and a comprehensive list of Sean’s modifications.

AM host Justin Dugan says this is “one of the most well-thought-out and complete builds” he’s seen when it comes to S550’s. Beginning with the “heart” of the vehicle, Justin and Sean chat about his blower. “It literally transforms the car to a whole new animal. It sounds different, it’s a whole new experience. It’s incredible.” says Sean. His laundry list of mods includes a 3-inch cat-back exhaust, radial tires, smoked tail light covers, a hood scoop, and much more. The interior continues the inspiration with diamond-stitched custom seats, impressive digital upgrades, and carbon fiber accents. Viewers will see/hear this 2017 GT in action and find out what Sean has in store for his killer ride.

AM’s “Customer Build” video series is for Mustang enthusiasts who like to modify and drive, build and race late-model Mustangs. Sean’s yellow 2017 S550 Mustang is a head-turner that provides heaps of inspiration on a variety of appearance and performance mods. AM plans to continue the series providing a place where Mustang owners and enthusiasts can connect, learn, and come away with a few ideas for their own build.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=287823&from=0

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger and Charger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.