Daytona is almost here; Elliott reveals new sponsor

Daytona is less than one month away and Elliott and Newman review new sponsors for their Cup season. In the NASCAR Cup Series, the Daytona 500 qualifying is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10 and it will determine the front row for the 63rd running of “The Great American Race.” The Duels (twin 150-mile events) will determine the remainder of the starting lineup. The Daytona 500 will be on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Also notable is that the majority of NASCAR Cup Series races won’t have practice or qualifying. On Friday, NASCAR said that just eight of 36 points races would include pre-race activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adrenaline Shoc, Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott team up

The performance-driven energy drink Adrenaline Shoc has joined the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team driver by defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. The two-year deal (2021-2022) will be a two-race primary sponsor and full-season associate sponsor.

The NASCAR Cup Series No. 9 Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will first appear on July 11th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and then on October 3rd at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m very proud to welcome A Shoc to Hendrick Motorsports,” Elliott said. “It’s a great time to have a new partner come into the sport and especially to join the No. 9 team. Their excitement level is on par with mine, which is really cool to see. It’s a new brand that fits me really well and a relationship we can grow. I’m looking forward to our first race together at my home track in July.”

Shoc is a preservative-free, zero sugar, zero chemical preservatives, zero crash, plant-powered natural caffeine blend is available in 10 great tasting flavors and is nationally distributed across the United States by Keurig Dr. Pepper. For more information go to ashoc.com.

Kohler Generators joins Ryan Newman at Daytona

Kohler Generators has partnered with Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) as an anchor partner making its debut on the NASCAR Cup Series No. 6 Ford with driver Ryan Newman on Feb. 14 at the famed Daytona 500. Daytona will be Newman’s 20th Daytona 500 start and has finished in the top-10 six times including the win in 2008.

“We are looking forward to getting back to Daytona this year, and bringing on Kohler Generators as the primary partner for our biggest race of the season is really exciting,” said Newman.

Kohler Generators will also serve as Newman’s primary partner for Atlanta (3/21), Darlington (5/9), Charlotte (5/30), Road America (7/4), Bristol (9/18), Talladega (10/3) and Martinsville (10/31).

“We are pleased to welcome Kohler to the Roush Fenway Family,” said NASCAR Hall-of-Fame owner Jack Roush. “We share the same pursuit of high performance in both of our fields, and I cannot think of a better place to kick off the partnership than Daytona.”

Paludo and JRM join forces in road course events

Miguel Paludo, a Brazilian native and six-time Porsche Carrera Cup Champion will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the JR Motorsports (JRM) No. 8 BRANDT Chevrolet in three NASCAR Xfinity Series road course events in 2021.

Paludo will race at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on February 20th, then the Circuit of the Americas on May 22, and the final race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 5th.

“This is an amazing opportunity and it’s hard to put in words how grateful I am,” said Paludo. “Returning to compete in NASCAR has always been one of my top career goals. It has been remarkable to represent BRANDT Professional Agriculture in Brazil since 2015 competing and racing for championships in the Porsche Carrera Cup.”