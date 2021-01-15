ARCA Menards Series Partners with the Reese’s Brand

Daytona Beach, FL (January 15, 2021) – The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that the Reese’s brand will join the ARCA Menards Series family of corporate partners.

“We are excited to partner with an iconic brand like Reese’s,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager for Menards. “The ARCA Menards Series has developed a strong following through the years and the addition of the Reese’s Brand will help take us to the next level. We’re excited about the 2021 season and the addition of Reese’s is another example of how the ARCA Menards Series has grown into such a great, grass roots part of the racing world.”

The Reese’s brand will become the official candy sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series, and joins Procter & Gamble, Sioux Chief and Richmond Water Heaters as primary, major supplier sponsors of the Menards Vendor Program in ARCA. The announcement came during the annual ARCA Open Test at Daytona International Speedway on January 15.

“We’re thrilled to have the Reese’s brand join our partnership program,” commented Mark Gundrum VP Business Development and Corporate Partnerships. “We welcome the Reese’s brand to our family of sponsors with open arms.”

The sponsorship is driven by a B2B relationship with ARCA Series title sponsor Menards. In addition to enhanced presence for the Reese’s Brand in the nearly 350 Menards Retail Locations, the partnership will include broadcast support for ARCA Menards Series races on FS1, NBCSN and MavTV, as well as MRN.

“The Reese’s team is excited to part of the ARCA Menards Series,” said Allen Dark, Senior Brand Manager of the Reese’s Team. “We look forward to partnering with Menards and the rest of the great lineup of sponsors.”

Additional details about the sponsorship program will be announced in the coming weeks.

About ARCA: The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2021, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards: A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.