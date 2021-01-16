Why Should You Hire an Attorney After Meeting with A Motorcycle Accident?

A motorcycle accident can be serious and leave you overwhelmed by the need to get suitable medical treatment and follow-up with the insurance company. At this critical juncture, you should not only rely on the support of your family to get you through a difficult time but also hire an attorney experienced in motorcycle accidents. It will help you to file for damages and compensation against the party responsible for the accident. According to Huffpost.com, you should immediately contact your attorney as delaying it will give the other party more opportunity to maneuver. Some of the top advantages of engaging a motorcycle attorney:

An Attorney Can Provide You on How to File a Lawsuit

If the accident has been caused by the negligence of someone, you can file a personal injury lawsuit in a civil court. However, the process is very complex. In addition to correctly filing various legal documents and forms, you will need to adhere to specified deadlines for your case to be held valid. This is the main reason why you must have Burnham Law’s representation that will ensure you have a competent lawyer by your side to not only examine the merits of your case but also assist you in filing the necessary documents. Fighting a lawsuit by yourself can be expensive, however, when you engage a lawyer on a contingency basis, all costs are shouldered by the attorney regardless of whether you win or lose.

Gathering Proof to Establish Fault

Quite often, the person being named in the lawsuit as the defendant will not admit his fault and his insurance company will try its best to browbeat you and get your case knocked out or settled for a pittance. By hiring a lawyer, you will have access to his expertise in gathering evidence for establishing the fault of the defendant. The lawyer will also have his network of private investigators, domain experts, including medical professionals, who can be called upon to testify in your favor in court.

Leverage Legal Expertise

By not engaging an attorney, you will make it easier for the defendant to tie you up in legal knots and get away by having your case dismissed. Insurance companies will also try to keep on engaging you in the hope that you will become frustrated and either abandon the lawsuit or settle for a paltry amount, much less than what you deserve. With an experienced lawyer by your side, you will be able to reach a settlement for a fair amount or proceed for trial in the court. An experienced lawyer will also help you to assist to assess the compensation you should claim based on the cost of medical treatment, lost wages, the extent of suffering, etc.

Conclusion

Hiring a personal injury lawyer to represent you in your personal injury lawsuit is undoubtedly the best way of ensuring that your interests are protected during a physically and mentally traumatic time. Even if the case does not progress to a trial, the attorney will be able to get you a fair settlement without you having to spend a penny.