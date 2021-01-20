Jeremy Clements Racing Re-energized to return to XFINITY Series Playoffs in 2021

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing will once again compete full-time for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship in 2021. Jeremy will wheel the #51 Camaro into his 11th XFINITY Series season for the family-run, single-car independent team. JCR will be powered by primary sponsors All-South Electric, One-Stop Convenience Stores, First Pacific Funding, Diecast Kings and Wealth Accelerators through select races during the 33-event season.

“I am SO ready to get back on track! This off-season has gone by quick and can’t any happier with the sponsors we have locked in so far for 2021.” Clements said. “It is a blessing for sure to have Chuck Koon and his ASE Racing team back for at least 10 races. We are also grateful that we are partnering again with First Pacific Funding and Diecast Kings for multiple races and bringing on new partners Wealth Accelerators for Homestead. Plus, my longtime friends and supporters Scott and Dawn Ward from One-Stop Convenience Stores are going to help us out again this year too. And to top it off the great people at Whitetail Smokeless will be on board with us as an associate sponsor for the whole season.” Clements went on to say. “It has also been hectic around the shop. So, having Mark Setzer come on board as my new Crew Chief has helped with us getting ready for Daytona and the season,” Clements added.

JCR will have continued associate sponsor backing from Zmax Race Products, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Elite Towing & Recovering, ChaLew Performance, Tritec, Carolina Driveline, Wix Filters, Circle Body Shop, and Cometic Gaskets.

JCR is STill aggressively seeking sponsorship to fill out the remainder of 2021. Please reach out to phyllsjcracing@aol.com for More information.

The 33-race NXS season will begin with the Beef, Its What for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.

FAST FACTS

Daytona will mark Jeremy’s 366th career start

2020 best finish of 3rd at Pocono

Lead a career-high 11 laps at Kentucky 7/20

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

For more information on Jeremy Clements:

Jeremy Clements on Facebook, JeremyClementsRacing

Twitter, @jclements51

Instagram, JClements51

You can follow Team JCR on Twitter, @JCR_Clements51

To arrange an interview with Jeremy Clements, please contact Phyllis Graziano – phyllsjcracing@aol.com

J Watson – Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single-family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor. By 1996, All South Electrical has created one of tthe most creditable reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers. All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently we average 5000 units per year as well as our service department.

All South Electrical is licensed in all the Southeastern states. For more information see www.allsouthelectric.com

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC FUNDING

First Pacific Funding is a national lender based out of the Pacific Northwest with satellite offices across the U.S. We provide financing to companies for new or used business equipment and technology. Whether you are an equipment dealer who needs a leasing partner to fund your customers or a business owner looking to lease your next piece of equipment, FPF has the expertise and support to help you succeed.

First Pacific Funding strives to provide superior customer service, ensuring the finance package we offer is tailored specifically to each customer’s individual needs, helping their business grow. For more information visit www.firstpacificfunding.com

ABOUT DIECAST KINGS

Diecast Kings is owned by Cameron Sacha from Parkersburg, WV. Cameron turned his hobby of collecting NASCAR diecast into his dream business when he founded Diecast Kings in 2013.

Diecast Kings is a dealer with Lionel, Autoworld, Greenlight and Checkered Flag sports. They provided the latest and greatest in quality products in NASCAR diecast cars, team shirts, team hats, INDY cars, and NHRA. Please www.diecastkings.com to see their full selection.

ABOUT WEALTH ACCELERATORS

Wealth Accelerators specializes in Amazon Automation specifically in FBA wholesale. Wealth Accelerators does everything from A-Z for you and builds the business from scratch to 6 figures and beyond. To learn more book a call with one the Wealth Accelerators specialist today and learn more and get you questions answered! See www.wealthacceleratorsfba.com for more information.